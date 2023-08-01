Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 July 2023

Field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 24 to 28 July 2023

1 August 2023
15 July 2023

Invasive Interstitial-fluid glucose monitoring system

MHRA reference: 5410313

17 July 2023

Invasive Interstitial-fluid glucose monitoring system

MHRA reference:5396820

Abbott: Proclaim, Infinity

July 2023

Spinal Cord-, Deep Brain electr. stimulation sys.

Model: 3660, 3662, 3664, 6660, 6662

MHRA reference: 5388216

B Braun: 2 piece syringes

24 July 2023

Metered-delivery hypodermic syringe

MHRA reference: 5396828

Draeger: HME TwinStar Plus and corresponding sets

July 2023

Heat/moisture exchanger/microbial med. gas filter

MHRA reference: 5394600

ICU Medical: Plum 360 infusion systems

19 July 2023

MHRA reference: 5388210

Philips: Trilogy Evo O2 Trilogy EV300

01 March 2023

MHRA reference: 5394628

Philips: 3D9-3v Transducer

29 June 2023

Ultrasound system, Imaging, General Purpose

Model: 3D9-3v

MHRA reference: 5395815

SCIEX: 4500MD LC-MS/MS System and Citrine LC-MS/MS System

21 July 2023

MHRA reference: 5396894

Siemens Healthineers: ADVIA Chemistry Urinary/Cerebrospinal Fluid Protein

July 2023

Total protein IVD, kit, enzyme spectrophotometry

MHRA reference: 5396889

Siemens Healthineers: ACUSON Redwood ultrasound system

US006/23/S

General-purpose ultrasound imaging system

Model: 11503314

MHRA reference: 5394888

Smith & Nephew: SECURA No-Sting Skin-Prep/Barrier Film

06 July 2023

Synthetic polymer liquid barrier dressing, sterile

MHRA reference: 5396907

TIB Molbiol: LightMix ModularDx Sapovirus

09 March 2023

MHRA reference: 5395898

Published 1 August 2023