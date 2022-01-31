Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 January 2022
List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 24 to 28 January 2022.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Baxter: Qstress/Xscribe, Hscribe/Vision Exp, DCS, ConnexCa
FA-2021-12-001-MKE-004
Cardiovascular function measurement
Model: Q-Stress Model
MHRA reference: 2022/001/011/291/003
MicroVention Terumo: HydroCoil Embolic System - HYDROSOFT 3D
20 January 2021
Embolisation coils
MHRA reference: 2022/001/020/601/003
Oscor Inc.: Destino Twist / Brand Name: Guidestar
07 January 2022
Vascular cannula and catheters
Model: DST1405525 and D141103
MHRA reference: 2022/001/018/701/015
Rocket Medical: Copeland Fetal Scalp Electrode for Philips Avalon FM30/FM50 DECG Cables
Copeland Fetal Scalp Electrode IFU
Electrophysiology measurement
Model: R57008-00-FM
MHRA reference: 2022/001/020/601/001
Stryker: V40 BIOLOX delta Ceramic Femoral Head
18 January 2022
Joint prosthesis, hip
MHRA reference: 2022/001/027/487/005
Trinity Biotech: Menarini Premier Resolution Diluent
22 December 2021
IVDs, clinical chemistry
MHRA reference: 2022/001/020/487/003