Field Safety Notices: 24 to 28 January 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Baxter: Qstress/Xscribe, Hscribe/Vision Exp, DCS, ConnexCa

FA-2021-12-001-MKE-004

Cardiovascular function measurement

Model: Q-Stress Model

MHRA reference: 2022/001/011/291/003

MicroVention Terumo: HydroCoil Embolic System - HYDROSOFT 3D

20 January 2021

Embolisation coils

MHRA reference: 2022/001/020/601/003

Oscor Inc.: Destino Twist / Brand Name: Guidestar

07 January 2022

Vascular cannula and catheters

Model: DST1405525 and D141103

MHRA reference: 2022/001/018/701/015

Rocket Medical: Copeland Fetal Scalp Electrode for Philips Avalon FM30/FM50 DECG Cables

Copeland Fetal Scalp Electrode IFU

Electrophysiology measurement

Model: R57008-00-FM

MHRA reference: 2022/001/020/601/001

Stryker: V40 BIOLOX delta Ceramic Femoral Head

18 January 2022

Joint prosthesis, hip

MHRA reference: 2022/001/027/487/005

Trinity Biotech: Menarini Premier Resolution Diluent

22 December 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2022/001/020/487/003