Field Safety Notices: 24 - 28 August 2020
Summary list of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 24 August to 28 August 2020.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View the latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014 FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Arex: LIGAMENTOTAXOR / LTX
24 July 2020
Osteosynthesis, External Fixators
MHRA reference: 2020/008/024/291/007
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: 000000-2268-038
29 July 2020
Optical, ophthalmic instruments & equipment
MHRA reference: 2020/008/025/291/002
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: VISUREF 150
29 July 2020
Optical, ophthalmic instruments & equipment
Model: 000000-2227-967
MHRA reference: 2020/008/025/291/001
Covidien (Medtronic): Endo Gia™ Auto Suture™ Universal Articulating Loading Unit
August 2020
Staples and staple guns
Model: 030450, 030451, 030452, 030453, 030454, 030455, 030457, 030458
MHRA reference: 2020/008/021/487/001
Fannin: CHROMagar E.coli O157 + Cefixime/Tellurite
25 August 2020
IVDs, bacteriology
Model: W11533
MHRA reference: 2020/008/025/601/003
GB (UK) Healthcare (Enteral): Caretip 5ml Oral Dispenser Sterile
27 August 2020
Feeding systems and tubes
MHRA reference: 2020/008/027/487/004
IMACTIS: CT-Navigation™ system
13 August 2020
Surgical navigation system and accessories
Model: J00180 and J02000
MHRA reference: 2020/008/021/701/030
melpex beauty instruments: Purity Debonding Pliers
AL01110159 (NCR373-C) 2
Dental appliances / instruments
Model: 60-5048
MHRA reference: 2020/008/026/601/002
Steripack SA: Syringe 10 ml with 0,9% sodium chloride
20 August 2020
Vascular cannula/catheter accessories
MHRA reference: 2020/008/020/487/010
