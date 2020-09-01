Field Safety Notices: 24 - 28 August 2020

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014 FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Arex: LIGAMENTOTAXOR / LTX

24 July 2020

Osteosynthesis, External Fixators

MHRA reference: 2020/008/024/291/007

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: 000000-2268-038

29 July 2020

Optical, ophthalmic instruments & equipment

MHRA reference: 2020/008/025/291/002

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: VISUREF 150

29 July 2020

Optical, ophthalmic instruments & equipment

Model: 000000-2227-967

MHRA reference: 2020/008/025/291/001

Covidien (Medtronic): Endo Gia™ Auto Suture™ Universal Articulating Loading Unit

August 2020

Staples and staple guns

Model: 030450, 030451, 030452, 030453, 030454, 030455, 030457, 030458

MHRA reference: 2020/008/021/487/001

Fannin: CHROMagar E.coli O157 + Cefixime/Tellurite

25 August 2020

IVDs, bacteriology

Model: W11533

MHRA reference: 2020/008/025/601/003

GB (UK) Healthcare (Enteral): Caretip 5ml Oral Dispenser Sterile

27 August 2020

Feeding systems and tubes

MHRA reference: 2020/008/027/487/004

IMACTIS: CT-Navigation™ system

13 August 2020

Surgical navigation system and accessories

Model: J00180 and J02000

MHRA reference: 2020/008/021/701/030

melpex beauty instruments: Purity Debonding Pliers

AL01110159 (NCR373-C) 2

Dental appliances / instruments

Model: 60-5048

MHRA reference: 2020/008/026/601/002

Steripack SA: Syringe 10 ml with 0,9% sodium chloride

20 August 2020

Vascular cannula/catheter accessories

MHRA reference: 2020/008/020/487/010