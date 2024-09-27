Field Safety Notices: 23 to 27 September 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 23 to 27 September 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
27 September 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
30 September 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Abbvie: Lacrilube

17th September 2024

Model: 7982X

MHRA reference: 32703315     2024/009/017/601/054

Actim: Actim PARTUS TEST

10th September 2024

Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 1 IVD

MHRA reference: 32703444    2024/009/023/601/022 

Ambu: Ambu® VivaSight™ 2 DLT

16th September 2024

Endobronchial tube

MHRA reference: 32734283    2024/008/030/601/030

Blink Medical : Yankauer Suction Tube

17th September 2024

Model: HR755

MHRA reference: 32721754     2024/009/017/601/019 

Medtronic: Percept™ RC

September 2024

DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION (DBS)

Model: B35300

MHRA reference: 32721888    2024/009/024/601/014

Medtronic: Recharger Kit

September 2024

Cerebral Implantable Neurostimulator – Accessories

Model: RS6230 (EMDN: J020180), RS7230 (EMDN: J020280)

MHRA reference: 32722204    2024/009/018/601/032

Mindray : V90 electronic vaporizer

19th July 2024

MHRA reference: 32734483    2024/007/018/601/020

Respironics: BiPAP A30 Ventilator (Respironics, Inc.) BiPAP A40

16th September 2024

Portable electric ventilator

Model: Please refer to Device Affected List

MHRA reference: 32715628     2024/003/027/601/074 

Smiths Medical: AC Adapter CADD Solis

26th September 2024

Basic power supply, reusable

Model: 21-0270-25

MHRA reference: 32703381     2024/009/023/601/012

Updates to this page

Published 27 September 2024