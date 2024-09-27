Field Safety Notices: 23 to 27 September 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 23 to 27 September 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Abbvie: Lacrilube
17th September 2024
Model: 7982X
MHRA reference: 32703315 2024/009/017/601/054
Actim: Actim PARTUS TEST
10th September 2024
Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 1 IVD
MHRA reference: 32703444 2024/009/023/601/022
Ambu: Ambu® VivaSight™ 2 DLT
16th September 2024
Endobronchial tube
MHRA reference: 32734283 2024/008/030/601/030
Blink Medical : Yankauer Suction Tube
17th September 2024
Model: HR755
MHRA reference: 32721754 2024/009/017/601/019
Medtronic: Percept™ RC
September 2024
DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION (DBS)
Model: B35300
MHRA reference: 32721888 2024/009/024/601/014
Medtronic: Recharger Kit
September 2024
Cerebral Implantable Neurostimulator – Accessories
Model: RS6230 (EMDN: J020180), RS7230 (EMDN: J020280)
MHRA reference: 32722204 2024/009/018/601/032
Mindray : V90 electronic vaporizer
19th July 2024
MHRA reference: 32734483 2024/007/018/601/020
Respironics: BiPAP A30 Ventilator (Respironics, Inc.) BiPAP A40
16th September 2024
Portable electric ventilator
Model: Please refer to Device Affected List
MHRA reference: 32715628 2024/003/027/601/074
Smiths Medical: AC Adapter CADD Solis
26th September 2024
Basic power supply, reusable
Model: 21-0270-25
MHRA reference: 32703381 2024/009/023/601/012