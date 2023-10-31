Field Safety Notices: 23 to 27 October 2023
List of Field Safety Notices from 23 to 27 October 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Arjo: IndiGo Intuitive Drive Assistance
11 September 2023
Accessory for basic electric hospital beds
Model: INDI-XXX
MHRA reference: 27495161
B Braun: Original Perfusor Line
30 August 2023
Intravenous administration tubing extension set
MHRA reference: 27502591
Balt Extrusion: HYBRID / SONIC
11 October 2023
Hydrophilic guidewire (HYBRID) / Selective and Hyperselective catheter (SONIC)
Model: HYBRID1214D 00506800
HYBRID007D 00506369
HYBRID008D 00521942
HYBRID008J 00520501
HYBRID1214DA 00514715
HYBRID007J 00520500
HYBRID1214D 00506801
SONIC1.2F15/HYBRID007D-KIT 00524096
SONIC1.2F25/HYBRID007D-KIT 00513093
SONIC1.2F15/HYBRID007D-KIT 00513550
MHRA reference: 27459274
Carestream: DRX-REVOLUTION MOBILE X-RAY SYSTEM
27 September 2023
X-Ray system, general-purpose, mobile, digital
MHRA reference: 27484810
Elekta: Linear Accelerator
October 2023
Accelerator system, linear
MHRA reference: 27502632
Illumina: NextSeq 550Dx Instrument / MiSeq Dx Instrument
25 October 2023
Nucleic acid sequence analyser IVD, NGS
MHRA reference: 27495204
Philips: Brilliance CT Big Bore; Philips CT Big Bore
9 October 2023
Full-body CT system
Model: 728242, 728243, 728244
MHRA reference: 27492800