Field Safety Notices: 23 to 27 November 2020

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it. MHRA publishes the following for information only. If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Aesculap - B Braun: Aesculap Univation X System

19 November 2020

Joint prosthesis, knee

Model: N0711, N0712, N0713, N0714, N0715, N0721, N0722, N0723,

MHRA reference: 2020/011/016/487/016

Baxter: Artis, Evosys, Integra, Innova

27 November 2020

Dialysis, haemodialysis

Model: ARTIS 230V 110635, EVOSYS 230V 110648, ARTIS AFBK 114389, ARTIS 230 PHYSIO 115323, ARTIS 230 PHYSIO LP 115324, ARTIS AFBK PHYSIO 115326, ARTIS 230V LP 115401, ARTIS 230V PHYSIO I 115962, ARTIS 230V PHYSIO II 955412 ARTIS 230V PHYSIO II LP 115964, ARTIS AFBK PHYSIO II 115966, ARTIS 230V PYSIO PLUS 955680, ARTIS 230 PHYSIO PLUS LP 955681 ARTIS AFBK PHYSIO PLUS 955683, INNOVA 230V DIACARD 101323, INNOVA 230 106911, INTEGRA EU/HDF AP 100319 INTEGRA EU/AP 103450, INTEGRA EU/DIACARD 101324, INTEGRA 106910

MHRA reference: 2020/011/026/291/003

Boston Scientific: LOTUS Edge Valve System

November 2020

Implants, non-active, cardiovascular heart valves

MHRA reference: 2020/011/016/487/004

Cook Medical: Flexor® Check-Flo® Introducer, Flexor® Tuohy-Borst Side-Arm Introducer (Shuttle Select®)

25 November 2020

Vascular cannula and catheters

MHRA reference: 2020/011/026/291/004

Depuy Synthes: RIA 2 (Reamer Irrigator Aspirator)

23 November 2020

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - cutting tools

MHRA reference: 2020/011/020/487/004

Galil Medical- Boston Scientific: IceFORCE™, IcePearl™, IceRod™, IceSphere™, IceSeed™, IceEDGE™ Cryoablation Needles and Prostate Cryoablation Kits

19 November 2020

Surgical, cryogenic

MHRA reference: 2020/011/020/291/001

Medtronic: Cobalt XT DR/VR MRI SureScan, Cobalt XT HF CRT-D MRI SureScan, Cobalt HF Quad CRT-D MRI SureScan, Crome VR/DR MRI SureScan

November 2020

Implants, active, defibrillators

Model: DDPA2D4, DTPB2QQ, DVPA2D4, DVPB3D1, DVPB3D4, DVPC3D4, DDPC3D4, DTPA2D4, DTPB2D4

MHRA reference: 2020/011/026/291/001

Nipro India Corporation: ELISIO™-H and ELISIO™-M

13 November 2020

Dialysis, haemodialysis

Model: ELI-17H-GIN ELI-19H-GIN ELI-19M-GIN

MHRA reference: 2020/011/025/601/005

Olympus: Several GF-EUS ultrasound endoscopes

20 November 2020

Endoscopes, flexible

Model: GF-UC140P-AL5, GF-UCT140-AL5, GF-UE160-AL5,, GF-UE260-AL5, GF-UCT260, GF-UCT180, GF-UE190, GF-UE290, GF-UC240P-AL5, GF-UCT240-AL5 , GF-UM20, GF-UM130, GF-UMQ130, GF-UMP230, CF-UMQ230, GF-UM240, GF-UMQ240, GF-UM160, GF-UC160P-OL5, GF-UCT160-OL5, GF-UM2000, GF-UC2000P-OL5, GF-UCT2000-OL5

MHRA reference: 2020/011/017/291/001

RaySearch Laboratories: RayStation 4.0, RayStation 4.5, RayStation 4.7, RayStation 5.0, RayStation 6.0, RayStation 7.0, RayStation 8A, RayStation 8B, RayStation 9A, RayStation 9B

RSL-D-61-422

Radiotherapy planning and verification systems

MHRA reference: 2020/011/018/291/012

Roche: cobas z 480 analyzer

19 November 2020

IVDs, viral microbiology

Model: 05200881001

MHRA reference: 2020/011/024/487/004

Siemens: syngo.via RT Image Suite, feature: Patient marking

August 2020

Computed tomography

Model: 10496180 and other

MHRA reference: 2020/007/030/601/001

Siemens: ARTIS icono and ARTIS pheno

November 2020

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

MHRA reference: 2020/011/024/601/003

Siemens: SOMATOM Definition AS/Edge/Flash, Drive, Force

November 2020 (CT057/20/S)

Computed tomography

Model: 8098027, 10590000, 10430603, 10431700, 10742326, 10590100,

MHRA reference: 2020/011/024/601/007

Stryker: Everest® MI XT Tab Removal Tool

18 November 2020

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - Insertion/extraction tools

MHRA reference: 2020/011/012/291/001