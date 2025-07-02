Field Safety Notices: 23 to 27 June 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 23 to 27 June 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
2 July 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
1 July 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

bioMérieux SA: VIDAS® HIV DUO AG/AB

25 June 2025

Corrupted MLE while using VIDAS® KUBE

Ref. 424480

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35980998   2025/006/025/601/063

Covidien llc/Medtronic: Covidien Nellcor™ Bedside SpO2 Patient Monitoring System

24 June 2025

Medtronic Reference: FA1489

Pulse oximeter

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35966997   2025/006/024/601/069

GS Elektromedizinische Geräte G. Stemple GmbH: Corpuls3

13 June 2025

Physiologic-monitoring defibrillation system

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35967333   2025/006/024/601/018

Medline International France SAS: Sterile surgical procedure drape and Sterile Drape Packs

23 June 2025

Medline ref. FSN-25/02

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35953666   2025/006/023/601/011

Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland), Inc. : Pinnacle³ Radiation Therapy Planning System

03 June 2025

Radiation therapy software

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35978766   2025/006/006/601/016

Updates to this page

Published 2 July 2025
Contents