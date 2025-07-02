Field Safety Notices: 23 to 27 June 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 23 to 27 June 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
bioMérieux SA: VIDAS® HIV DUO AG/AB
25 June 2025
Corrupted MLE while using VIDAS® KUBE
Ref. 424480
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 35980998 2025/006/025/601/063
Covidien llc/Medtronic: Covidien Nellcor™ Bedside SpO2 Patient Monitoring System
24 June 2025
Medtronic Reference: FA1489
Pulse oximeter
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 35966997 2025/006/024/601/069
GS Elektromedizinische Geräte G. Stemple GmbH: Corpuls3
13 June 2025
Physiologic-monitoring defibrillation system
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 35967333 2025/006/024/601/018
Medline International France SAS: Sterile surgical procedure drape and Sterile Drape Packs
23 June 2025
Medline ref. FSN-25/02
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 35953666 2025/006/023/601/011
Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland), Inc. : Pinnacle³ Radiation Therapy Planning System
03 June 2025
Radiation therapy software
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 35978766 2025/006/006/601/016