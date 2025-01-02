Field Safety Notices: 23 to 27 December 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 23 to 27 December 2024
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Braun: HAEMOSTATIC FORCEPS / CLAMPS
20th December 2024
Surgical soft-tissue manipulation forceps, s
Model: BH100RBH104RBH105RBH108RBH109
MHRA reference: 34289629 2024/012/023/601/013
Fresenius Medical Care: 4008H, B, S, Art, Prometheus
19th December 2024
Haemodialysis system, institutional/home-use
Model: M20068(1) 4008H M20011(1) 4008B M20066(1) 4008 S Standard M20067(1) 4008 S (Standard + CDS) M20084(1) 4008 S (Standard + ONLINEplus) M20085(1) 4008S (Standard + CDS + ONLINEplus) 9798931 Art Standard 9798941 Art Universal M201231 Prometheus Standard Hepa M201241 Prometheus Standard CiCa
MHRA reference: 34307765 2024/012/024/601/024
Mercury Medical: Neo-Tee T-Piece Resuscitator
5th December 2024
MHRA reference: 34319531 2024/012/018/601/033
Philips: Trilogy Evo, Trilogy Evo O2, Trilogy EV300
21st November 2024
Portable Electric Ventilator
MHRA reference: 34292213 2024/009/020/601/069
QuidelOrtho: VITROS Analyser System
23rd December 2024
Multiple clinical chem and Immunoassay analysers
Model: Not Applicable
MHRA reference: 34293148 2024/012/023/601/099
Spacelabs Healthcare: Eclipse Pro and Eclipse Mini
9611295-11152024-001-C
Model: 98700 and 98900
MHRA reference: 34293178 2024/012/024/601/009
Ultragel: AquaUltra Basic
20th December 2024
MHRA reference: 34277757 2024/012/020/601/108