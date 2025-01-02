Field Safety Notices: 23 to 27 December 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 23 to 27 December 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Braun: HAEMOSTATIC FORCEPS / CLAMPS

20th December 2024

Surgical soft-tissue manipulation forceps, s

Model: BH100RBH104RBH105RBH108RBH109

MHRA reference: 34289629    2024/012/023/601/013 

Fresenius Medical Care: 4008H, B, S, Art, Prometheus

19th December 2024

Haemodialysis system, institutional/home-use

Model: M20068(1) 4008H M20011(1) 4008B M20066(1) 4008 S Standard M20067(1) 4008 S (Standard + CDS) M20084(1) 4008 S (Standard + ONLINEplus) M20085(1) 4008S (Standard + CDS + ONLINEplus) 9798931 Art Standard 9798941 Art Universal M201231 Prometheus Standard Hepa M201241 Prometheus Standard CiCa

MHRA reference: 34307765    2024/012/024/601/024

Mercury Medical: Neo-Tee T-Piece Resuscitator

5th December 2024

MHRA reference: 34319531   2024/012/018/601/033  

Philips: Trilogy Evo, Trilogy Evo O2, Trilogy EV300

21st November 2024

Portable Electric Ventilator

MHRA reference: 34292213    2024/009/020/601/069

QuidelOrtho: VITROS Analyser System

23rd December 2024

Multiple clinical chem and Immunoassay analysers

Model: Not Applicable

MHRA reference: 34293148    2024/012/023/601/099

Spacelabs Healthcare: Eclipse Pro and Eclipse Mini

9611295-11152024-001-C

Model: 98700 and 98900

MHRA reference: 34293178    2024/012/024/601/009

Ultragel: AquaUltra Basic

20th December 2024

MHRA reference: 34277757   2024/012/020/601/108

