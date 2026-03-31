Field Safety Notices: 23-27 March 2026
List of field Safety Notices for 23-27 March 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Advanced Bionics: M Zn Air Battery Pak
23 March 2026
Cochlear implant/auditory brainstem implant batter
MHRA reference: 38958648 2026/003/025/601/149
Canon Medical Systems: Vantage Galan and Vantage Titan
16 March 2026
Full-body MRI system, superconducting magnet
Model: MRT-3020 and MRT-3010
MHRA reference: 38929487 2026/001/030/601/159
Cristalens: Lens, Intraocular Lens
13 March 2026
Model: ARTIS PL E / ARTIS Symbiose
MHRA reference: 38950598 2026/003/025/601/090
Heraeus: PALAMIX uno / PALAMIX duo
20 March 2026
Model: 66057893; 66057897
MHRA reference: 38975280 2026/003/016/601/066
Hologic: 3Dimensions and Selenia® Dimensions
25 March 2026
X-ray System, Diagnostic, Mammographic, Stationary
MHRA reference: 38968793 2026/003/026/601/068
Intuitive Surgical: 8mm SureForm 30 Gray Reload
Ref ISIFA2026-02-R
Surgical staple, non-bioabsorbable
Model: 48230M-05 and 48230M-06
MHRA reference: 38958239 2026/003/025/601/123
Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology: Safety Needle
20 March 2026
Model: 25G x 5/8”(0.5 x 16mm)
MHRA reference: 38899973 2026/003/023/601/005
MENTOR: CPX 4 Tissue Expanders
03 March 2026
Skin-port tissue expander
MHRA reference: 38906522 2026/002/025/601/043
MyWam: GRIZZLY
02 February 2026
MHRA reference: 38923982 2026/003/023/601/035
Philips: Vue PACS v12
06 February 2026
MHRA reference: 38906039 2026/003/005/601/059
Philips: Trilogy Evo; Trilogy Evo O2; Trilogy EV300
09 February 2026
Portable Electric Ventilator
MHRA reference: 38927948 2026/002/011/601/010
Philips: Azurion, Allura Xper, Allura Centron, Allura CV20
26 February 2026
Stationary angiographic x-ray system, digital
Model: 722001, 722002, 722003, 722005, 722006, 722008, 722010, 722011, 722012, 722013, 722015, 722020, 722022, 722023, 722025, 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722031, 722033, 722035, 722038, 722039, 722058, 722059, 722063, 722064, 722067, 722068, 722078, 722079, 722221, 722222, 722223, 722224, 722225, 722226, 722227, 722228, 722229, 722230, 722231, 722232, 722233, 722234, 722235, 722236, 722280, 722281, 722282, 722400
MHRA reference: 38906391 2026/003/003/601/073
Philips Respironics: BiPAP A40 Pro Ventilator (Respironics, Inc.)
09 February 2026
Portable Electric Ventilator
MHRA reference: 38927570 2024/006/021/601/078
Remel: YEASTONE BROTH, 11ML, 10/BOX
31 March 2026
MHRA reference: 38940881 2026/003/023/601/067
Smith & Nephew: PROX STR HUMERAL NAIL 8/7 X 16
16 March 2026
Humerus intramedullary nail
MHRA reference: 38918641 2026/003/020/601/086