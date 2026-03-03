Field Safety Notices: 23-27 February 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 23-27 February 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Abiomed: Automated Impella Controller (AIC)
2025-FSN-000110 Update
Intracardiac circulatory assist axial-pump cath
Model: 0042-0040; 0042-0010; 0042-0000
MHRA reference: 38336479 2025/010/010/601/082
Diagnostica Stago: Br STA - Liatest Free Protein S 2ml and 6ml
27 January 2026
Protein S IVD, kit, nephelometry/turbidimetry
MHRA reference: 38609056 2026/001/023/601/017
GE HealthCare: Centricity Universal Viewer
Ref 85491
Medical Image Management System
MHRA reference: 38668494 2026/002/027/601/103
IMACTIS: CT-Navigation System
Ref 27001
Robot, surgical, navigation unit
MHRA reference: 38594015 2026/002/020/601/102
Mangar: Archimedes bath lift
12 January 2026
MHRA reference: 38425004 2025/012/011/601/066