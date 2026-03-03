Field Safety Notices: 23-27 February 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 23-27 February 2026.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
3 March 2026
Field safety notice
3 March 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abiomed: Automated Impella Controller (AIC)

2025-FSN-000110 Update

Intracardiac circulatory assist axial-pump cath

Model: 0042-0040; 0042-0010; 0042-0000

MHRA reference: 38336479 2025/010/010/601/082

Diagnostica Stago: Br STA - Liatest Free Protein S 2ml and 6ml

27 January 2026

Protein S IVD, kit, nephelometry/turbidimetry

MHRA reference: 38609056 2026/001/023/601/017

GE HealthCare: Centricity Universal Viewer

Ref 85491

Medical Image Management System

MHRA reference: 38668494 2026/002/027/601/103

IMACTIS:  CT-Navigation System

Ref 27001

Robot, surgical, navigation unit

MHRA reference: 38594015 2026/002/020/601/102

Mangar: Archimedes bath lift

12 January 2026

MHRA reference: 38425004 2025/012/011/601/066

