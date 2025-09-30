Field Safety Notices: 22 to 26 September 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 22 to 26 September 2025.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Abbott: Alinity hq Analyzer

Date: 18 September 2025

Description: Haematological cell analyser IVD

MHRA reference: 37031876  2025/009/023/601/043

Beckman Coulter: DxFLEX Flow cytometer

Date: 15 September 2025

Description: Flow cytometry analyzer IVD

MHRA reference: 37036752  2025/009/011/601/015

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals: MassCheck Dried Blood Control Bi-Level I+II

Date: 17 September 2025

Model: 0192, 0193

MHRA reference: 37046373  2025/009/015/601/086

KeyMed: MAJ-103 TUBING 2M PK OF 50 STERILE

Date: 30 September 2025

MHRA reference: 37054799  2025/009/024/601/042

Medtronic: Powerease Driver

Date: July 2025

Model: 2300000

MHRA reference: 37028722  2025/007/011/601/061

Mercian Surgical Supply: Mercian Diamond ENT Bur

Date:10 July 2025

MHRA reference: 37028725  2025/006/024/601/092

Metrex Research LLC: Orascoptic

Date: 24 June 2025

MHRA reference: 37020925 2025/006/025/601/118

MicroVention: Flow Re-Direction Endoluminal Device

Date: 05 September 2025

Model: FRED & FRED X Flow Re-Direction Endoluminal Device

MHRA reference: 37020911  2025/009/019/601/019

PATH MEDICAL: MADSEN AccuScreen TEOAE/DPOAE/ABR Probe

Date: 09 September 2025

Description: OAE

MHRA reference: 37054546  2025/009/022/601/026

