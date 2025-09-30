Field Safety Notices: 22 to 26 September 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 22 to 26 September 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Abbott: Alinity hq Analyzer
Date: 18 September 2025
Description: Haematological cell analyser IVD
MHRA reference: 37031876 2025/009/023/601/043
Beckman Coulter: DxFLEX Flow cytometer
Date: 15 September 2025
Description: Flow cytometry analyzer IVD
MHRA reference: 37036752 2025/009/011/601/015
Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals: MassCheck Dried Blood Control Bi-Level I+II
Date: 17 September 2025
Model: 0192, 0193
MHRA reference: 37046373 2025/009/015/601/086
KeyMed: MAJ-103 TUBING 2M PK OF 50 STERILE
Date: 30 September 2025
MHRA reference: 37054799 2025/009/024/601/042
Medtronic: Powerease Driver
Date: July 2025
Model: 2300000
MHRA reference: 37028722 2025/007/011/601/061
Mercian Surgical Supply: Mercian Diamond ENT Bur
Date:10 July 2025
MHRA reference: 37028725 2025/006/024/601/092
Metrex Research LLC: Orascoptic
Date: 24 June 2025
MHRA reference: 37020925 2025/006/025/601/118
MicroVention: Flow Re-Direction Endoluminal Device
Date: 05 September 2025
Model: FRED & FRED X Flow Re-Direction Endoluminal Device
MHRA reference: 37020911 2025/009/019/601/019
PATH MEDICAL: MADSEN AccuScreen TEOAE/DPOAE/ABR Probe
Date: 09 September 2025
Description: OAE
MHRA reference: 37054546 2025/009/022/601/026