Field Safety Notices - 22 to 26 March 2021

List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 22 March to 26 March 2021.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
29 March 2021
Field safety notice
29 March 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it. MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs.

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website.

Baxter: COLLEAGUE PUMP, EVO IQ LVP, EVO IQ SYR

March 2021

Electrically powered infusion pump

Model: COLLEAGUE SINGLE CHANNEL, CXE & MONO, COLLEAGUE TRIPLE CHANNEL, CXE & MONO, EVO IQ LVP, EVO IQ SYR

MHRA reference 2021/003/022/487/002

BEMER: Classic and Pro therapy systems

11 January 2021

Light source

Model: 410200, 420200, 410100, 420100)

MHRA reference: 2020/012/014/487/012

bioMérieux: VIDAS CMV IgM

March 2021

IVDs, Viral Microbiology

Model: 30205

MHRA reference: 2021/003/023/487/004

Bucher: Side and rear loading device

March 2021

Retaining Mechanism/Clamp

Model: Side And Rear-Loading Device Assy P/N 1354610 of Side And Rear-Loading Device P/N 1354600 or P/N 1366000

MHRA reference: 2021/003/019/601/006

Caire Diagnostics: Fenom Pro Asthma Monitor

26 February 2021

Lung Function Analyser

Model: 100107 to 100651

MHRA reference: 2021/003/017/701/005

Delcath Systems: CHEMOSAT HDS

9 March 2021

Infusion & transfusion, autologous

Model: 420025, 420008

MHRA reference: 2021/003/012/701/036

Diffuplast: ExactaMix

23 March 2021

Feeding systems and tubes

Model: E1402OD, E1302OLPF

MHRA reference 2021/002/024/701/050

GE Healthcare: Centricity High Acuity Critical Care (CHA CC) Systems and Centricity Critical Care (CCC) Systems

23 March 2021

Patient health record information system

Model: CHA CC or CCC

MHRA reference: 2021/003/024/291/001

Medtronic: Surgiwand II suction and irrigation devices

March 2021

Surgical Suction

Model: 178083 (Class IIa), 178093, 178094 (both Class IIb)

MHRA reference: 2021/003/023/487/006

Miethke: M.Scio

16 February 2021

CSF drainage kit, lumbar

Model: FV915X; FV916X; FV913X; FV914X; FV924X; FV925X

MHRA reference: 2021/003/019/291/003

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: ORTHO VISION Analyzer and ORTHO VISION Max Analyzer (for BioVue cassettes)

22 March 2021

Blood Grouping Analyser

Model: 6904579, 6904578

MHRA reference: 2021/003/017/601/002

Radiometer Medical: PICO70 Arterial Blood Sampler

Radiometer

Blood Sample Collection Equipment

Model: 956-518, 956-519, 956-522, 956-525, 956-529, 956-533, 956-534, 956-547

MHRA reference: 2021/003/019/291/001

Welch Allyn: AM12M Acquisition Module

FSN MOD1326

Software

Model: Surveyor S19, Surveyor S12, ELI 380, ELI 280, AM12M Kits, AM12M Module

MHRA reference: 2021/003/023/487/014

