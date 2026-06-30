Field Safety Notices: 22 to 26 June 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 22 to 26 June 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Baxter: Homechoice Automated PD set with Cassette
19 June 2026
Tubing set, peritoneal dialysis
MHRA reference: 39917600 2026/006/018/601/044
BioFire Diagnostics: BioFire Joint Infection (JI) Panel
30 April 2026
Multiple-type respiratory pathogen nucleic acid
Model: RFIT-ASY-0138
MHRA reference: 39948946 2026/004/023/601/023
Boston Scientific: Radial Jaw 4 Biopsy Forceps
30 June 2026
Flexible endoscopic biopsy forceps, single-use
MHRA reference: 39973308 2026/006/024/601/084
DH Healthcare: ORBIS Medication 3.x
24 June 2026
MHRA reference: 39975505 2026/006/024/601/014
GE Healthcare: Giraffe and Panda iRes Warmers
Ref 32102
MHRA reference: 40011384 2026/006/002/601/038
Immucor: LIFECODES LSA Class II Kit
June 2026
HLA class II antigen tissue typing IVD, kit
MHRA reference: 39972915 2026/006/023/601/032
Instrumentation Laboratory: HemosIL AcuStar ADAMTS13 Activity
18 June 2026
ADAMTS13 activity IVD kit
MHRA reference: 39959529 2026/006/023/601/085
Löwenstein: Leoni Plus
June 2026
MHRA reference: 39987026 2026/006/025/601/076
Maquet Cardiopulmonary: Custom Tubing Packs (CTPs)
22 June 2026
Tubing Set, heart-lung bypass
MHRA reference: 39959533 2026/006/023/601/053
Medline Industries: MEDSTOP
23 June 2026
MHRA reference: 39959847 2026/006/023/601/061
Medtronic: EOPA Elongated One-Piece Arterial Cannulae
June 2026 FA1573
MHRA reference: 39985394 2026/006/009/601/030
Scoozy: Sterling S800
22 June 2026
Assistive scooter, electric-motor-driven
Model: S800
MHRA reference: 39939130 2026/006/018/601/073
Serosep: HistoPot 5L jerry can
29 May 2026
Neutral buffered formalin IVD
MHRA reference: 39964635 2026/005/027/601/137
Siemens: Atellica CH Diazo Total Bilirubin (D_TBil)
April 2026
Total bilirubin IVD, kit, spectrophotometry
MHRA reference: 39953591 2025/007/002/601/055
Stryker: 12cm iQ Claw
June 2026
MHRA reference: 39954909 2026/006/019/601/065
Updates to this page
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Added FSN: GE Healthcare: Giraffe and Panda iRes Warmers Ref 32102 MHRA reference: 40011384 2026/006/002/601/038
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First published.