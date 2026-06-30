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Field Safety Notices: 22 to 26 June 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 22 to 26 June 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
30 June 2026
Last updated
30 June 2026 — See all updates
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
30 June 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Baxter: Homechoice Automated PD set with Cassette

19 June 2026

Tubing set, peritoneal dialysis

MHRA reference: 39917600 2026/006/018/601/044

BioFire Diagnostics: BioFire Joint Infection (JI) Panel

30 April 2026

Multiple-type respiratory pathogen nucleic acid

Model: RFIT-ASY-0138

MHRA reference: 39948946 2026/004/023/601/023

Boston Scientific: Radial Jaw 4 Biopsy Forceps

30 June 2026

Flexible endoscopic biopsy forceps, single-use

MHRA reference: 39973308 2026/006/024/601/084

DH Healthcare: ORBIS Medication 3.x

24 June 2026

MHRA reference: 39975505 2026/006/024/601/014

GE Healthcare: Giraffe and Panda iRes Warmers

Ref 32102

MHRA reference: 40011384 2026/006/002/601/038

Immucor: LIFECODES LSA Class II Kit

June 2026

HLA class II antigen tissue typing IVD, kit

MHRA reference: 39972915 2026/006/023/601/032

Instrumentation Laboratory: HemosIL AcuStar ADAMTS13 Activity

18 June 2026

ADAMTS13 activity IVD kit

MHRA reference: 39959529 2026/006/023/601/085

Löwenstein: Leoni Plus                                    

June 2026

MHRA reference: 39987026 2026/006/025/601/076

Maquet Cardiopulmonary: Custom Tubing Packs (CTPs)

22 June 2026

Tubing Set, heart-lung bypass

MHRA reference: 39959533 2026/006/023/601/053

Medline Industries: MEDSTOP

23 June 2026

MHRA reference: 39959847 2026/006/023/601/061

Medtronic: EOPA Elongated One-Piece Arterial Cannulae

June 2026 FA1573

MHRA reference: 39985394 2026/006/009/601/030

Scoozy: Sterling S800

22 June 2026

Assistive scooter, electric-motor-driven

Model: S800

MHRA reference: 39939130 2026/006/018/601/073

Serosep: HistoPot 5L jerry can

29 May 2026

Neutral buffered formalin IVD

MHRA reference: 39964635 2026/005/027/601/137

Siemens: Atellica CH Diazo Total Bilirubin (D_TBil)

April 2026

Total bilirubin IVD, kit, spectrophotometry

MHRA reference: 39953591 2025/007/002/601/055

Stryker: 12cm iQ Claw

June 2026

MHRA reference: 39954909 2026/006/019/601/065

Updates to this page

Published 30 June 2026
Last updated 30 June 2026 Show all updates

  1. Added FSN: GE Healthcare: Giraffe and Panda iRes Warmers Ref 32102 MHRA reference: 40011384 2026/006/002/601/038

  2. First published.

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