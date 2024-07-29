Field Safety Notices: 22 to 26 July 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 22 to 26 July 2024.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
29 July 2024
Field safety notice
29 July 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Doctor Care Anywhere: Doctor Care Anywhere Software Platform

18 July 2024

MHRA reference: 31260789   2024/007/017/601/048

Canon Medical Systems LTD: Vantage Orian, Vantage Elan, Vantage Titan

13 June 2024

Full-body MRI system, superconducting magnet

Model: MRT-1550, MRT-2020, MRT-1504, MRT-2004

MHRA reference: 31285978   2024/006/014/601/016

