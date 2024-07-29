Field Safety Notices: 22 to 26 July 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 22 to 26 July 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Doctor Care Anywhere: Doctor Care Anywhere Software Platform
18 July 2024
MHRA reference: 31260789 2024/007/017/601/048
Canon Medical Systems LTD: Vantage Orian, Vantage Elan, Vantage Titan
13 June 2024
Full-body MRI system, superconducting magnet
Model: MRT-1550, MRT-2020, MRT-1504, MRT-2004
MHRA reference: 31285978 2024/006/014/601/016