Field Safety Notices: 22 to 26 April 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 22 to 26 April 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
1 May 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
30 April 2024

ACE MEDICAL DEVICES:  BLADDER EVACUATOR 

03 April 2024

Bladder evacuator, single-use 

Model: Universal  

MHRA reference: 29516856    

B Braun: ACETABULAR AND HEAD IMPLANTS

22 April 2024

Non-constrained polyethylene acetabular line

Model: NV302E; NV315ENV304E  

MHRA reference: 29299354     

Baxter: ProBP 3400, Spot Vision Screener and Power Cords

24 April 2024

MHRA reference: 29440148 FSN    

MHRA reference: 29440148 Letter   

Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer 

24 April 2024

Chemiluminescent immunoassay analyzer IVD

Model: C11137

MHRA reference: 29516626  

Cadwell: Cascade IOMAX Cortical Module

23 April 2024

Neurophysiologic monitoring system 

MHRA reference: 29306814    

Draeger: Infinity Acute Care System (M540) 

April 2024

Physiological Monitoring Systems

Model: MS20407  

MHRA reference: 29296585    

Elekta: Disposable Biopsy Needle Kit 

April 2024

Stereotactic Surgery System, Neurological 

Model: 911933 50398-01, 307165, 60377-02, 60377-01, 50376-01, 14001050, 1002248 

MHRA reference: 29517226    

Getinge: Flow-i C20, Flow-i C30, Flow-i C40, Flow-c, Flow-e

23 April 2024

Anesthesia system

MHRA reference: 29480963     

HORIBA: ABX Pentra Urea CP

25 March 2024

Urea IVD, reagent

Model: A11A01641 / 1220001641 

MHRA reference: 29434100      

Intersurgical: Various Mapleson F Anaesthetic Breathing Systems 

24 April 2024

Anaesthesia breathing circuit, single-use

MHRA reference: 29437107    

Intuitive: SureForm45/60, Cannula Seal, Arm Drape, Obturator 

19 March 2024

Robotic Surgical System 

Model: 480445-04; 480460-09; 470015-07, 420023-03, 470361-08 

MHRA reference: 29312113    

Medline: Electrosurgical Electrode

FSN 24-02

MHRA reference: 29296734    

Medtronic: Catheter, Dilation - 30mm

April 2024 FA1413

Gastrointestinal/biliary dilation balloon catheter 

Model: ES-330  

MHRA reference: 29517643    

Philips: Igenia with Evolution Upgrade

19 April 2024

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit

Model: 782116, 782117

MHRA reference: 29517171    

Philips: PIC iX, PIC iX Expand 

2024-CC-HPM-013

Model: 866389, 866390 

MHRA reference: 29300345

Published 1 May 2024