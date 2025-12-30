Field Safety Notices: 22-26 December 2025

List of Field Safety Notices for 22-26 December 2025

30 December 2025
Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Applied Medical: Kii Low Profile Bladed Dual Pack 5 x 55mm

17 December 2025

Laparoscopic Trocar Sleeve/Single Use

Model: CTB23

MHRA reference: 38039811 2025/012/022/601/068

Limacorporate: ArTT - Trial Phantom Buttress

01 December 2025

MHRA reference: 38004672 2025/012/003/601/036

Mazor Robotics: Mazor X system

December 2025

Multi-purpose stereotactic surgery system

Model: TPL0059

MHRA reference: 38055615 2025/011/025/601/057

