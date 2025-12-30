Field Safety Notices: 22-26 December 2025
List of Field Safety Notices for 22-26 December 2025
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Applied Medical: Kii Low Profile Bladed Dual Pack 5 x 55mm
17 December 2025
Laparoscopic Trocar Sleeve/Single Use
Model: CTB23
MHRA reference: 38039811 2025/012/022/601/068
Limacorporate: ArTT - Trial Phantom Buttress
01 December 2025
MHRA reference: 38004672 2025/012/003/601/036
Mazor Robotics: Mazor X system
December 2025
Multi-purpose stereotactic surgery system
Model: TPL0059
MHRA reference: 38055615 2025/011/025/601/057