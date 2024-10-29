Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 October 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 21 to 25 October 2024.

Abbott: Navitor™/Navitor Titan™ Transcatheter Heart Valve

October 2024 

Transcatheter Heart Valve

Model: NVRO-35, NVRO-29, NVTR-27, NVTR-29, NVRO-27

MHRA reference: 33694126     2024/010/017/601/012 

Baxter:  5C4482, R5C4482, R5C4482E, R5C4483, R5C4484

October 2024

Tubing set, peritoneal dialysis

MHRA reference: 33686848    2024/010/022/601/029 – MOH letter

MHRA reference: 33686848    2024/010/022/601/029 – Customer letter

Baxter: HScribe, Vision Express,Q-Stress,XScribe,RScribe

23rd October 2024

Model: HScribe V4.0.0 – V4.34

MHRA reference: 33701600    2024/010/023/601/074 

MHRA reference: 33701600    2024/010/023/601/074 - Letter

GE Healthcare: Centricity Universal Viewer Zero Footprint client

FMI85478

Medical Image Management System

MHRA reference: 33684284     2024/010/021/601/071

GS Elektromedizinische Geräte: Battery corpuls cpr (LiPo)

31st July 2024

Secondary Battery

Model: 09120

MHRA reference: 33614772    2024/009/004/601/022   

Jenx: Ly-on

19th September 2024

MHRA reference: 33708088   

Medtronic: McGrath MAC Video Laryngoscope

September 2024

VIDEO LARYNGOSCOPES

Model: 300-000-000, 301-000-000

MHRA reference: 33624276    2024/007/024/601/087 

Olympus: UroPass® Ureteral Access Sheath Set

4th October 2024

Dilator, Catheter

Model: 61024BX, 61038BX, 61046BX, 61054BX, 61124BX, 61138BX, 61146BX, 61154BX, 61224BX, 61238BX, 61246BX, 61254BX, 61324BX, 61338BX, 61346BX, 61354BX

MHRA reference: 32787869     2024/010/001/601/098   

Philips: Philips Zenition 50 & Philips Zenition 70

11th October 2024

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System

Model: 718096 (Zenition 50) and 718133 (Zenition 70)

MHRA reference: 33703245    2024/009/030/601/016

SLE limited: Reusable and Single Use Flow Sensors

22 October 2024

Flow Sensors

MHRA reference: 33708695    2024/009/023/601/081

Storz: see comment 

October 2024

MHRA reference: 33686557     2024/010/022/601/021  

MHRA reference: 33686557     2024/010/022/601/021   - Covering letter

Terumo: COBE 2991 Cell Processor System

October 2024

Blood Collection Tubing Set

MHRA reference: 33620411    2024/010/018/601/038

Venclose: Venclose EVSRF Catheters

18th October 2024

Refer to comments

MHRA reference: 32980656     2024/009/026/601/068

