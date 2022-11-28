Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 November 2022
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 21 to 25 November 2022
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
BD: Catheter Repair Kits
24 November 2022
Vascular Cannula And Catheters
MHRA reference: 2022/011/016/599/010
Biomerieux: VIDAS® Anti-HEV IgM
23 November 2022
IVDs, Viral Microbiology
MHRA reference: 2022/011/025/611/004
Elekta: Oncentra brachy
November 2022
Radiotherapy Planning And Verification Systems
MHRA reference: 2022/011/025/611/010
GE Healthcare: a. Centricity PACS-IW with Universal Viewer 5.x
b. Centricity Universal Viewer 6.x Brand
Ref 85466
Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS)
MHRA reference: 2022/011/021/596/003
Leica Microsystems: M530 OHX, PROvido, Proveo 8
22 November 2022
Surgical Equipment, Miscellaneous
MHRA reference: 2022/011/024/611/001
NuVasive: X-Core 2 Ti, Static
09 November 2022
Spinal Implants
MHRA reference: 2022/011/015/601/006
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: VITROS Intact PTH Reagent
November 2022
IVDs, Clinical Chemistry
Model: 6802892
MHRA reference: 2022/011/021/601/004
Philips: HeartStart Intrepid Monitor/Defibrillator
18 October 2022
Defibrillators, Non Implantable
Model: 867172
MHRA reference: 2022/011/022/596/003
Vygon: FILTER-A-LINE; 96 HOUR IV FILTER
24 October 2022
Infusion & Transfusion, Administration Sets
Model: 00080701 & 00080702
MHRA reference: 2022/010/024/601/006