Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 November 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

BD: Catheter Repair Kits

24 November 2022

Vascular Cannula And Catheters

MHRA reference: 2022/011/016/599/010

Biomerieux: VIDAS® Anti-HEV IgM

23 November 2022

IVDs, Viral Microbiology

MHRA reference: 2022/011/025/611/004

Elekta: Oncentra brachy

November 2022

Radiotherapy Planning And Verification Systems

MHRA reference: 2022/011/025/611/010

GE Healthcare: a. Centricity PACS-IW with Universal Viewer 5.x

b. Centricity Universal Viewer 6.x Brand

Ref 85466

Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS)

MHRA reference: 2022/011/021/596/003

Leica Microsystems: M530 OHX, PROvido, Proveo 8

22 November 2022

Surgical Equipment, Miscellaneous

MHRA reference: 2022/011/024/611/001

NuVasive: X-Core 2 Ti, Static

09 November 2022

Spinal Implants

MHRA reference: 2022/011/015/601/006

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: VITROS Intact PTH Reagent

November 2022

IVDs, Clinical Chemistry

Model: 6802892

MHRA reference: 2022/011/021/601/004

Philips: HeartStart Intrepid Monitor/Defibrillator

18 October 2022

Defibrillators, Non Implantable

Model: 867172

MHRA reference: 2022/011/022/596/003

Vygon: FILTER-A-LINE; 96 HOUR IV FILTER

24 October 2022

Infusion & Transfusion, Administration Sets

Model: 00080701 & 00080702

MHRA reference: 2022/010/024/601/006