Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 November 2022

List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 21 to 25 November 2022

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
28 November 2022
Message type:
Field safety notice
Medical specialty:
Anaesthetics, Cardiology, Care home staff, Cosmetic surgery, Critical care, Dentistry, Dispensing GP practices, General practice, General surgery, Haematology and oncology, Infection prevention, Obstetrics and gynaecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Pathology, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy and occupational therapy, Radiology, Renal medicine, Theatre practitioners, Urology, Vascular and cardiac surgery
Issued:
28 November 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

BD: Catheter Repair Kits

24 November 2022

Vascular Cannula And Catheters

MHRA reference: 2022/011/016/599/010

Biomerieux: VIDAS® Anti-HEV IgM

23 November 2022

IVDs, Viral Microbiology

MHRA reference: 2022/011/025/611/004

Elekta: Oncentra brachy

November 2022

Radiotherapy Planning And Verification Systems

MHRA reference: 2022/011/025/611/010

GE Healthcare: a. Centricity PACS-IW with Universal Viewer 5.x

b. Centricity Universal Viewer 6.x Brand

Ref 85466

Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS)

MHRA reference: 2022/011/021/596/003

Leica Microsystems: M530 OHX, PROvido, Proveo 8

22 November 2022

Surgical Equipment, Miscellaneous

MHRA reference: 2022/011/024/611/001

NuVasive: X-Core 2 Ti, Static

09 November 2022

Spinal Implants

MHRA reference: 2022/011/015/601/006

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: VITROS Intact PTH Reagent

November 2022

IVDs, Clinical Chemistry

Model: 6802892

MHRA reference: 2022/011/021/601/004

Philips: HeartStart Intrepid Monitor/Defibrillator

18 October 2022

Defibrillators, Non Implantable

Model: 867172

MHRA reference: 2022/011/022/596/003

Vygon: FILTER-A-LINE; 96 HOUR IV FILTER

24 October 2022

Infusion & Transfusion, Administration Sets

Model: 00080701 & 00080702

MHRA reference: 2022/010/024/601/006

Published 28 November 2022