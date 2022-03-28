Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 March 2022

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

The MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View FSNs since November 2014.

FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: 20/30 INDEFLATOR, INDEFLATOR Plus 30 and Priority Packs

11 March 2022

Vascular cannula and catheters

Model: 1000183, 1000184, 1000185, 1000186, 1000185-115, 1000186-115, 1003327

MHRA reference: 2022/003/009/701/066

Baxter: PrisMax, V2 ROW, V3 ROW

23 March 2022

Dialysis, haemofilters

Model: 955558; 955725

MHRA reference: 2022/003/021/291/007

B.Braun: Simpson Shelf Pessary

14 March 2022

Implants, non active, implantable incontinence and prolapse devices

Model: FG-895-03-K .FG-895-04-M. FG-895-05-P. FG-895-06-R .FG-895-07-T. FG-895-08-V FG-895-09-X FG-895-10-G FG-895-11-J FG-895-12-L FG-895-13-N FG-895-14-Q FG-895-15-S FG-895-16-U FG-895-17-W FG-895-18-Y FG-895-19-Z

MHRA reference: 2022/003/014/601/501

BD: Plastipak Luer-Lok Syringe

25 March 2022

Injection devices

MHRA reference: 2022/003/024/291/004

GE Healthcare: Signa 1.5T TwinSpeed, 1.5T Excite HD, 3.0T Excite HD, Excite 3T, 1.5T Signa HDx, 3.0T Signa HDx, 1.5T Signa HDxt, 3.0T Signa HDxt, 1.5T Signa HDxt Mobile

60984

Magnetic resonance, equipment & accessories

MHRA reference: 2022/003/016/291/002

Getinge: Getinge 9100-series - Washer Disinfector

08 March 2022

Cssd wash/clean/drying equipment

Model: 9120E, 9122EW, 9125E, 9127E, 9128E, 9128EW

MHRA reference: 2022/003/021/291/001

Medtronic: IN.PACT Admiral (Paclitaxel-coated PTA Balloon Catheter)

March 2022

Vascular cannula and catheters

Model: SBI04004013P, SBI04008008P, SBI04012013P, SBI04015013P, SBI05004008P, SBI05006013P, SBI05012008P, SBI05012013P, SBI05015013P, SBI06004008P, SBI06004013P, SBI06006008P, SBI06008008P, SBI06012013P, SBI06015013P, SBI07004013P, SBI08004013P, SBI10004008P

MHRA reference: 2022/003/024/291/006

Microbiologics: Mycoplasma genitalium Control Panel

25 February 2022

IVDs, bacteriology

Model: (Inactivated Pellet)

MHRA reference: 2022/003/021/291/003

Siemens Healthineers: IMMULITE 2000 HCG

February 2022

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2022/003/002/601/001

Z-Medica: QuikClot Interventional Hemostatic Bandage CE – English, n/slit with 3M Tegaderm – Sterile Gauze Pad 1.5 IN x 1.5 IN (3.8CM x 3.8CM)

March 2022

Haemostatic agents

Model: 183 and 188

MHRA reference: 2022/003/016/291/004