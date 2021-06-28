Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 June 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

B Braun Medical: EV3.0 Kamerakon Trolleinheit

24 June 2021

Endoscopes, televisual systems

Model: PV630

MHRA reference: 2021/006/024/601/001

BioMérieux: BCID and BCID2 Panel

01 February 2021/FSCA 5046

IVDs, bacteriology

Model: RFIT-ASY-0127, RFIT-ASY-0126 (BCID)/ RFIT-ASY-0147 (BCID2)

MHRA reference: 2021/001/029/291/009

BioMerieux: PN plus Panel

16 June 2021/FSCA 5183

IVDs, bacteriology

Model: RFIT-ASY-0142 and RFIT-ASY-0143

MHRA reference: 2021/006/015/291/001

BioMérieux: Sabouraud 2 agar (SAB2-T)

05 May 2021/FSCA 5172

IVDs, bacteriology

MHRA reference: 2021/004/030/291/005

C.G.M: Impacted Batches

03 May 2021

Surgical instruments, non articulated cutting

Model: Safescraper Twist Curve, Safescraper Twist, Micross, Smartact Pin, Magic Ma

MHRA reference: 2021/006/016/701/045

Ethicon Endo-Surgery: Powered Plus Articulating Endoscopic Linear Cutter

PSEE20

Staples and staple guns

MHRA reference: 2021/006/003/487/024

Medical Wire & Equipment: Dryswab

11 June 2021

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test

Model: MW012

MHRA reference: 2021/006/014/601/500

Philips Health Systems: Trilogy 100, Trilogy 200, Garbin Plus, Aeris, LifeVent

2021-05-A

Lung ventilators

Model: BiPAP V30, and BiPAP A30/A40 Series Device Models

MHRA reference: 2021/006/010/487/008

Primerdesign: PROmate COVID-19 assay/q16 instrument /software version 2.10.2

30 March 2021

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test

Model: D00050

MHRA reference: 2021/004/026/601/513

Raumedic: NEUROVENT-P-tel

10 June 2021

Implantable EEG

Model: 096504-001

MHRA reference: 2021/006/015/701/076

Sony Corporation: LCD Monitor

June 2021

Endoscopes, televisual systems

Model: LMD-X2700MD / LMD-X2705MD / LMD-X2705N

MHRA reference: 2021/006/022/601/004

Surgical Holdings: Kirschner Wire & Arthrodesis Wire

21 June 2021

Osteosynthesis, skeletal pins, wires & staples

MHRA reference: 2021/005/027/601/500

Tornier: Aequalis Ascend Flex Reversed Tray

28 May 2021

Joint prosthesis, shoulder

Model: Reversed Tray (+)0 Thickness, 1.5mm Offset

MHRA reference: 2021/005/027/487/004

Xiros: CC-Hook Right

16 June 2021

Sutures

Model: 202-1413

MHRA reference: 2021/006/016/601/501