Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 July 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 21 to 25 July 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
30 July 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
29 July 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Avanos Medical: CORFLO* / CORTRAK* 2

Date: 25 July 2025

Description: Nasogastric Feeding Tube

Model: 40-7368; 40-7431; 40-7432; 70-7438; 40-9431; 40-9551; 42-1226; 42-1362; 42-2438; 42-7361; 42-7366; 42-7368; 42-7558; 42-8226; 42-9156; 42-9225; 42-9226; 42-9228; 42-9361; 42-9366; 42-9368; 42-9431; 42-9432; 42-9438; 42-9551; 42-9558; 50-4602; 51-4602; 51-9601; 40-9551TRAK2; 40-9558TRAK2; 42-9361TRAK2;42-9362TRAK2; 42-9368TRAK2; 42-9431TRAK2; 42-9551TRAK2;42-9558TRAK2

MHRA reference: 36297769 2025/007/025/601/024

Boston Scientific: Vercise Genus Implantable Pulse Generator System Update

Date: 09 July 2025

Description: Deep brain electrical stimulation system

MHRA reference: 36237996 2024/008/008/601/067

Cardiac Pacemakers, Inc: ENDOTAK RELIANCE

Date: 24 July 2025

Description: Lead, defibrillator, implantable

MHRA reference: 36230484 2025/007/021/601/095

GE Healthcare: SIGNA Artist, SIGNA Artist Evo, SIGNA Voyager

Date: 18 July 2025

Description: MRI system, full-body, superconducting magnet

MHRA reference: 36264563 2025/007/016/601/054

Max Mobility: SpeedControl Dial used with the Smartdrive MX2+

Ref: FSCA CAPA 24-015

Description: Manual wheelchair, power assist unit

Model: MX2-3DC

MHRA reference: 36263090 2024/012/011/601/079

Olympus: Electrosurgical Generator - ESG-410

Date: 27 July 2025

Description: Electrosurgical Units

Model: WA91307W

MHRA reference: 36278090 2025/007/021/601/076

Ortho Solutions: T10 Screwdriver bit, self-retaining

Date: 24 July 2025

Description: Surgical screwdriver, reusable

MHRA reference: 36296438 2025/007/024/601/098

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics: VITROS Chemistry Products Calcium Slides

Date: 18 July 2025

Description: Calcium (Ca2+) IVD, reagent

MHRA reference: 36250390 2025/007/015/601/109

Philips: Pinnacle Radiation Therapy Planning System

Date: July 2025

Description: Radiation therapy software

Model: 870258

MHRA reference: 36259374 2025/007/022/601/133

Shenzhen Amydi-Med Electrics Tech Co Ltd: Reflex Medical Adult Defibrillation Electrodes for CORPULS, Reflex Medical Paediatric Defibrillation Electrodes for CORPULS

Date: 23 July 2025

Model: DEF/046 – AMD-DD-AF0017-X, DEF/047 – AMD-DD-PF0017-X

MHRA reference: 36260025 2025/007/023/601/051

Updates to this page

Published 30 July 2025
Contents