Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 July 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 21 to 25 July 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Avanos Medical: CORFLO* / CORTRAK* 2
Date: 25 July 2025
Description: Nasogastric Feeding Tube
Model: 40-7368; 40-7431; 40-7432; 70-7438; 40-9431; 40-9551; 42-1226; 42-1362; 42-2438; 42-7361; 42-7366; 42-7368; 42-7558; 42-8226; 42-9156; 42-9225; 42-9226; 42-9228; 42-9361; 42-9366; 42-9368; 42-9431; 42-9432; 42-9438; 42-9551; 42-9558; 50-4602; 51-4602; 51-9601; 40-9551TRAK2; 40-9558TRAK2; 42-9361TRAK2;42-9362TRAK2; 42-9368TRAK2; 42-9431TRAK2; 42-9551TRAK2;42-9558TRAK2
MHRA reference: 36297769 2025/007/025/601/024
Boston Scientific: Vercise Genus Implantable Pulse Generator System Update
Date: 09 July 2025
Description: Deep brain electrical stimulation system
MHRA reference: 36237996 2024/008/008/601/067
Cardiac Pacemakers, Inc: ENDOTAK RELIANCE
Date: 24 July 2025
Description: Lead, defibrillator, implantable
MHRA reference: 36230484 2025/007/021/601/095
GE Healthcare: SIGNA Artist, SIGNA Artist Evo, SIGNA Voyager
Date: 18 July 2025
Description: MRI system, full-body, superconducting magnet
MHRA reference: 36264563 2025/007/016/601/054
Max Mobility: SpeedControl Dial used with the Smartdrive MX2+
Ref: FSCA CAPA 24-015
Description: Manual wheelchair, power assist unit
Model: MX2-3DC
MHRA reference: 36263090 2024/012/011/601/079
Olympus: Electrosurgical Generator - ESG-410
Date: 27 July 2025
Description: Electrosurgical Units
Model: WA91307W
MHRA reference: 36278090 2025/007/021/601/076
Ortho Solutions: T10 Screwdriver bit, self-retaining
Date: 24 July 2025
Description: Surgical screwdriver, reusable
MHRA reference: 36296438 2025/007/024/601/098
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics: VITROS Chemistry Products Calcium Slides
Date: 18 July 2025
Description: Calcium (Ca2+) IVD, reagent
MHRA reference: 36250390 2025/007/015/601/109
Philips: Pinnacle Radiation Therapy Planning System
Date: July 2025
Description: Radiation therapy software
Model: 870258
MHRA reference: 36259374 2025/007/022/601/133
Shenzhen Amydi-Med Electrics Tech Co Ltd: Reflex Medical Adult Defibrillation Electrodes for CORPULS, Reflex Medical Paediatric Defibrillation Electrodes for CORPULS
Date: 23 July 2025
Model: DEF/046 – AMD-DD-AF0017-X, DEF/047 – AMD-DD-PF0017-X
MHRA reference: 36260025 2025/007/023/601/051