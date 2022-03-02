Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 February 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

BrainLab: ExacTrac Dynamic

07 February 2022

Radiotherapy planning and verification systems

MHRA reference: 2022/002/023/291/002

CamDiab: CamAPS

11 February 2022

Software as a medical device (SaMD)

Model: FX

MHRA reference: 2022/002/014/701/005

Cipher Surgical: OpClear Disposable Procedure Kit CS-SZ10-00, CS-SZ10-30, CS-SR10-00, CS-SR10-30

16 February 2022

Endoscopes, rigid

MHRA reference: 2022/002/022/601/502

Hillrom: UNIVERSAL TWINBAR 670 3156087 P3156087

21 February 2022

Hoists and slings

MHRA reference: 2022/002/023/291/001

Philips: Azurion R2.0.x

08 February 2022

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

Model: 722079

MHRA reference: 2022/002/014/291/015

Qiagen: NeuMoDx Cartridge

February 2022

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test

MHRA reference: 2022/002/018/291/002

Stryker: CLAW II ORTHOLOC 3DSi Plate/DARCO Screw, Locking

February 2022

Osteosynthesis, bone screws

Model: 40240430 -CLAW II Ortholoc 3DSi Plate, 4 Hole 30mm x 30mm

MHRA reference: 2022/001/027/487/004

Sysmex: FLUOROCELL PLT

03 February 2022

IVDs, haematology

MHRA reference: 2022/002/014/291/013