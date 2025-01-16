Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 August 2023

List of Field Safety Notices from 21 to 25 August 2023

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
16 January 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
21 August 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only. If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Philips: Xper Flex Cardio Device

23 August 2023 Physiomonitoring System and Philips Hemo System Model: FC2010 & FC2020 MHRA reference: 27355833 Distributor Letter - 2023/009/004/601/016 MHRA reference: 27355833 FSN

Abbott: Apical Coring Knife

August 2023 Heart Ventricle Prosthesis Model: 106524INT MHRA reference: 24572577

B Braun Medical: Infusomat Space

August 2023 Bedside infusion pump, single-channel MHRA reference: 23831841

B Braun Medical: Spaceplus Infusomat

August 2023 Bedside infusion pump, single-channel MHRA reference: 23363353

DePuy Synthes: BioKnotless Anchor

April 2023 Model: 212724, 212725, 212726, 212722, 212723 MHRA reference: 22192340

Drager: Babyroo TN300

August 2023 Infant Warmer MHRA reference: 20503932

Getinge: MEERA operating table with autodrive

August 2023 Universal operating table, electrohydraulic Model: 7200.01B2, 7200.01F2, 7100.01B2 MHRA reference: 13515945

Invivoscribe: LymphoTrack Dx IGH - MiSeq

August 2023 Model: 91210109 - LymphoTrack Dx IGH FR3 Assay - Kit A - MiSeq, 91210119 - LymphoTrack Dx IGH FR3 Assay - Panel - MiSeq, 91210129 - LymphoTrack Dx IGH FR1/2/3 Assay - Kit A - MiSeq, 91210139 - LymphoTrack Dx IGH FR1/2/3 Assay - Panel - MiSeq MHRA reference: 25619485

Medline International France: Hudson RCI AQUAPAK Humidifier Adaptors

August 2023 MHRA reference: 22072866

Medtronic: Palindrome Chronic Catheter Kit Symmetrical Tip 14

August 2023 Double-lumen haemodialysis catheter, implantable Model: 8888145015 MHRA reference: 23404435

Ossur: Icelock Ratchets

April 2023 Extern lower-limb prosthesis suspensory component Model: L-125000; L-621200; L-621000; L-621100; L-692020 MHRA reference: 20293768

Revvity: Vanadis Extract Reaction Plates

August 2023 Model: 4306-0010 MHRA reference: 20341036

Smiths Medical: Medfusion syringe infusion pumps

August 2023 Model: 3500, 4000 MHRA reference: 21983249

Wom: Aquilex Fluid Control System

July 2023 Hysteroscopic irrigation/insufflation system Model: AQL-100PBS and AQL-100P MHRA reference: 8914228

Xiamen Compower Medical: Compower

CP 2023-1_ Compower PVC Manual Resuscitator Model: YA-3#+M5 MHRA reference: 20540311

Updates to this page

Published 16 January 2025
Contents