Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 April 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 21 to 25 April 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Fresenius Kabi AG: COMPOSTOP FLEX 2F PLT PROC. LEUKO RED. – UPDATED FSN
02 April 2025
‘Additional batch number (41XB26GA00) included in list of affected batch numbers’
Updated FSN of MHRA reference: 35246323
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 35279421 2025/003/025/601/050
Remote Diagnostic Technologies Ltd.: Tempus Pro Monitor
10 April 2025
Transportable physiologic monitoring system
Model: 00-1004-R, 00-1007-R, 00-1024-R, 00-1026-R
MHRA reference: 35381476 2025/004/022/601/032