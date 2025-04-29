Field Safety Notices: 21 to 25 April 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 21 to 25 April 2025.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Fresenius Kabi AG: COMPOSTOP FLEX 2F PLT PROC. LEUKO RED. – UPDATED FSN

02 April 2025

‘Additional batch number (41XB26GA00) included in list of affected batch numbers’  

Updated FSN of MHRA reference: 35246323

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 35279421   2025/003/025/601/050

Remote Diagnostic Technologies Ltd.: Tempus Pro Monitor

10 April 2025

Transportable physiologic monitoring system

Model: 00-1004-R, 00-1007-R, 00-1024-R, 00-1026-R

MHRA reference: 35381476   2025/004/022/601/032

