Field Safety Notices: 21 to 24 December 2020

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Argon Medical: TLAB Transjugular Liver Biopsy System

10 December 2020

Surgical instruments, minimal access

Model: TL-18C, TL-18N, TL-18S, TL-19, TL-19N, and TL-19S

MHRA reference: 2020/012/018/701/053

Baxter Healthcare: One-Link Non-DEHP Y-Type Microbore Catheter Extens

21 December 2020

Infusion & transfusion, administration sets

MHRA reference: 2020/012/021/487/018

Biomet(Zimmer): Multiple Sterile Zimmer Biomet Products

17 December 2020

Various devices affected

MHRA reference: 2020/012/018/291/002

Bioventus: EXOGEN Ultrasound Gel

14 December 2020

Ultrasound, therapy

Model: See comments section 8

MHRA reference: 2020/012/018/701/062

CareDx Pty: AlloSeq Assign

14 December 2020

IVDs, bacteriology

MHRA reference: 2020/012/023/487/006

Enbiotech: ICGENE Plus

17 December 2020

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test

MHRA reference: 2020/012/021/487/009

Getinge: CM320

21 December 2020

Cssd wash/clean/drying equipment

MHRA reference: 2020/012/022/291/004

Maquet(Getinge): Pediatric Venous Hardshell Cardiotomy Reservoir

16 December 2020

Infusion & transfusion, heart lung circuits

Model: 01050111, 701053454, 701049185, 701053455, 701048595, 701051432, 701054166, 701070422

MHRA reference: 2020/012/018/291/003

Medartis: MODUS and MODUS 2 Pliers

17 December 2020

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - insertion/extraction tools

Model: 2.0-2.5 Three-Point Bending Pliers, 2.0-2.5 Plate Bending Pliers, 2.5 Plate Bending Plier

MHRA reference: 2020/012/018/291/005

Medtronic FA 949: Intellis Clinician Programmer Application

December 2020

Implantable neuro stimulators

Model: A710

MHRA reference: 2020/012/018/291/008

Medtronic: HVAD™ Pump

December 2020

Implantable ventricular assist devices

Model: 1104

MHRA reference: 2020/012/018/291/004

Ortho-Clinical: ORTHO VISION and VISION Max Analyzers

December 2020

IVDs, blood transfusion

Model: 6904579 and 6904578

MHRA reference: 2020/012/022/601/008

Philips: Philips-EPIQ Ultrasound system

FSCA 79500545A-IR

Software as a medical device (SaMD)

Model: EPIQ Elite, EPIQ 5G, EPIQ 5C, EPIQ 7G, EPIQ 7C, EPIQ CVx & EPIQ CVxi)

MHRA reference: 2020/012/023/487/005

Roche Diagnostics: 9180 Electrolyte Analyzer

December 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: 03157334001

MHRA reference: 2020/012/021/487/016

Zimmer Surgical: Spinal Rod Cutter

17 December 2020

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - insertion/extraction tools

MHRA reference: 2020/012/018/291/001