Field Safety Notices: 20 to 24 September 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Acumed:Medium Ratcheting Driver Handle

20 September 2021

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - insertion/extraction tools

Model: 80-0663

MHRA reference: 2021/009/020/701/017

BioMerieux:MYLA V4.7, V4.8 SOFTWARE

21 September 2021

IVDs, blood transfusion

MHRA reference: 2021/009/017/487/002

GE Healthcare: SIGNA Premier RX29.1 SIGNA Architect DV29.1 SIGNA Pioneer PX29.1 Discovery MR750 3.0T, Discovery MR750w 3.0T DV29.1 Optima MR450w 1.5T DV29.1

1.5T SIGNA HDxt HD29.1 SIGNA Artist DV29.1 SIGNA Voyager VX29.1 SIGNA Creator, SIGNA Explorer SV29.1

15 September 2021

Magnetic resonance, equipment & accessories

MHRA reference: 2021/009/016/291/010

Getinge: CARDIOSAVE battery pack, Li-Ion

21 September 2021

Cardiac assist pumps

MHRA reference: 2021/009/022/579/003

Medtronic: Activa Clinician Programmer Application A610

September 2021

Implantable neuro stimulators

MHRA reference: 2021/009/017/487/001

Teleflex: Arrow Trerotola Over-The-Wire PTD Kit Percutaneous Thrombolytic Device

September 2021

Vascular cannula and catheters

MHRA reference: 2021/009/022/579/002