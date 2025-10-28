Field Safety Notices: 20 to 24 October 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 20 to 24 October 2025.

Baxter Healthcare SA: EVO IQ Large Volume Pump

15th August 2025

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel

Model: ELVP001UKI

MHRA reference: 37397515  2024/011/028/601/018

MHRA reference: 37397515  2024/011/028/601/018 – Customer reply form

Bio-Rad: Genie Fast HIV ½

9th October 2025

HIV1/HIV2 antibody IVD, kit, (ICT), rapid 

MHRA reference: 37398742 

Cardinal Health 200, LLC: Kendall SCD™ 700 Sequential Compression System

22nd October 2025

Pneumatic Compression Equipment

MHRA reference: 37418709   2025/010/021/601/128

Cepheid AB : Xpert HIV-1 Viral Load XC 

13th October 2025

MHRA reference: 37419965    2025/010/021/601/052  

Cepheid AB : Xpert CT/NG

20th October 2025

MHRA reference: 37436381  2025/010/010/601/056 

Datex-Ohmeda, Inc: Giraffe Omnibed Carestation CS1; Giraffe Omnibed

21st March 2025

Incubator, infant, stationary

MHRA reference: 37420686  2024/010/011/601/027

MHRA reference: 37438630  2024/010/011/601/027

(Both FSNs are different and each FSN requires attention.)

GE Ultrasound Korea, Ltd: LOGIQ P9 and P10

FMI 74084

Ultrasound System Imaging, General Purpose

MHRA reference: 37444100  

HUMAN Gesellschaft für Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH: AUTOCAL

16th October 2025

Multiple-type clinical chemistry analyte profile I

MHRA reference: 37398566

MHRA reference: 37398566 – reply form

KANEKA Corporation: Senri ™ balloon dilatation catheter

9th October 2025

MHRA reference: 37397044    2025/010/006/601/017

LivaNova USA, Inc. : Symmetry™ VNS Therapy™ Generator

22nd October 2025

Model 8103

MHRA reference: 37444383  2025/010/023/601/001   

Medical (Heartsine Technologies Ltd.): HeartSine samaritan Pad-Pak and Pediatric-Pak

06th October 2025

MHRA reference: 37396940   2025/009/023/601/053  

Remote Diagnostic Technologies Ltd : Tempus Pro

9th October 2025

Transportable physiologic monitoring system

Model: 00-1004-R, 00-1007-R, 00-1024-R, 00-1026-R

MHRA reference: 37411962  2025/004/017/601/037  

SCHILLER AG : EASY PULSE

17th October 2025

Cardiac resuscitator, battery-powered

Model: 3.940409 (GTIN: 07613365001853) 3.940410 (GTIN: 07613365001679)

MHRA reference: 37400930 

Shenzhen Mindray bio-medical electronics, ltd: V90 electronic vaporizer

13th October 2025

MHRA reference: 37398834   

Synthes GmbH, Oberdorf : MatrixMIDFACE & MatrixMANDIBLE

15th October 2025

Craniofacial bone screw, non-bioabsorbable

Model: NA546-31-0000546-31-2000546-31-4000546-31-6000546-31-8000546-32-0000

MHRA reference: 37425126  2025/010/014/601/087

