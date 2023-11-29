Field Safety Notices: 20 to 24 November 2023

List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 20 to 24 November 2023

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
29 November 2023
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
27 November 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Draeger: Atlan Family

November 2023

Anesthesia Units

MHRA reference: 27584749

Getinge: 4 Custom Tubing Packs

16 November 2023

Tubing Set, heart-lung bypass

MHRA reference: 27582542 

INSTRUCTION BEFORE USE 27582542    

Getinge: Acrobat-i Vacuum Positioner System

20 November 2023

Stabilizer, Heart

Model: XP-5000Z

MHRA reference: 27586538    

nal von minden: NADAL Strep A Test

09 November 2023

Strep. A - RT & POC

MHRA reference: 27597676   

Nouvag: Dispenser DP30

17 August 2023

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel

MHRA reference: 27523030  replaces 27354354

Promedics: Elastic Wrist/Thumb Brace

22 August 2023

Wrist and hand orthosis

Model: WTE

MHRA reference: 27580833

Published 29 November 2023