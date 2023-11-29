Field Safety Notices: 20 to 24 November 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 20 to 24 November 2023
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Draeger: Atlan Family
November 2023
Anesthesia Units
MHRA reference: 27584749
Getinge: 4 Custom Tubing Packs
16 November 2023
Tubing Set, heart-lung bypass
MHRA reference: 27582542
INSTRUCTION BEFORE USE 27582542
Getinge: Acrobat-i Vacuum Positioner System
20 November 2023
Stabilizer, Heart
Model: XP-5000Z
MHRA reference: 27586538
nal von minden: NADAL Strep A Test
09 November 2023
Strep. A - RT & POC
MHRA reference: 27597676
Nouvag: Dispenser DP30
17 August 2023
Bedside infusion pump, single-channel
MHRA reference: 27523030 replaces 27354354
Promedics: Elastic Wrist/Thumb Brace
22 August 2023
Wrist and hand orthosis
Model: WTE
MHRA reference: 27580833