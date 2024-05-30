Field Safety Notices: 20 to 24 May 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 20 to 24 May 2024.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Abbott: 2nd Generation CentriMag Primary Console  

May 2024

Cardiopulmonary bypass system centrifugal pump  

Model: 201-30300, 201-90401, 201-90701, L201-90401, L201-90421   

MHRA reference: 30564240    

Cadwell: Cascade IOMAX Cortical Module 

17 May 2024

Model: 19029603AA0224009, 19029603AA0324006, 19029603AA0424009 

MHRA reference: 30478281    

CooperSurgical: global Medium 

01 May 2024

IVF medium  

MHRA reference: 30570643    

Fresenius: multiFiltratePRO  

13 May 2024

Haemodialysis system, institutional/home-use 

Model: M205001   

MHRA reference: 30556885    

ICU Medical: Plum 360, Plum A+ & Plum A+3 infusion systems  

27 May 2024

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel 

MHRA reference: 30565503    

Integra: Cusa Excel 23kHz Straight Handpiece  

24 May 2024 

Soft-tissue ultrasonic surgical system handpiece  

MHRA reference: 30679861    

Invivoscribe: LymphoTrackDx - MiSeq

16 May 2024

Model: 92270009 - LymphoTrack Dx TRG Assay Panel - MiSeq, 91210059 - LymphoTrack Dx IGHV SHM Kit A - MiSeq, 91210069 - LymphoTrack Dx IGHV SHM Assay Panel – MiSeq

MHRA reference: 30482646    

LINK: Endo-Model-M & Endo-Model SL (Tibial components)   

22 May 2024

Rotating hinged total knee prosthesis   

Model: 15-2814/01   

MHRA reference: 30569352    

Masimo: RAd-G Pulse Oximeter   

29 April 2024

Pulse oximeter 

MHRA reference: 30453101    

QuidelOrtho: VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-HBs Cal  

14 May 2024

Hepatitis B virus surface total antibody IVD, kit 

MHRA reference: 30556878    

Stryker: Hoffmann LRF Wire Tensioner   

May 2024

Orthopaedic external fixation system, single-use 

MHRA reference: 30564115    

Stryker: Mako Total Knee  

May 2024 RA2024-3598242

MHRA reference: 30565709    

Thermo Fisher: YERSINIA AGAR (CIN MED)

20 May 2024

MHRA reference: 30568861

