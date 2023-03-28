Field Safety Notices: 20 to 24 March 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Acutronic: fabian HFO, +nCPAP evolution, Therapy evolution

16 March 2023

Ventilator, neonatal/paediatric

Model: 111001, 111001.01, 112001, 113001, 122001, 122012, 121001, 121012

MHRA reference: 5119316

Cair LGL: 150CM EXT/INJ LINE STRAIGHT CT/MR

09 March 2023

Model: PN-MDX3515M / 240004

MHRA reference: 5122385

Trusetal Verbandstoffwerk GmbH: TRU-PACK

16 March 2023

Surgical procedure kit, ophthalmic, non-medicated

MHRA reference: 5122130