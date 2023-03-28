Field Safety Notices: 20 to 24 March 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 20 to 24 March 2023
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Acutronic: fabian HFO, +nCPAP evolution, Therapy evolution
16 March 2023
Ventilator, neonatal/paediatric
Model: 111001, 111001.01, 112001, 113001, 122001, 122012, 121001, 121012
MHRA reference: 5119316
Cair LGL: 150CM EXT/INJ LINE STRAIGHT CT/MR
09 March 2023
Model: PN-MDX3515M / 240004
MHRA reference: 5122385
Trusetal Verbandstoffwerk GmbH: TRU-PACK
16 March 2023
Surgical procedure kit, ophthalmic, non-medicated
MHRA reference: 5122130