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Field Safety Notices: 20 to 24 July 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 20 to 24 July 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
28 July 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
28 July 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Aesculap: Silver Graft (Helix) Vascular Prosthesis

22 July 2026

Synthetic vascular graft, non-medicated

MHRA reference: 40303319 2026/007/015/601/237

BioFire Diagnostics: BIOFIRE FILMARRAY TORCH Base

22 July 2026

Thermal cycler nucleic acid amplification analyzer

Model: Shipping Configuration: HTFA-ASY-0001, Part Number: HTFA-ASY-0104

MHRA reference: 40252368 2026/007/017/601/103

GE Medical Systems: Optima XR200amx and Optima XR220amx

06 July 2026

X-ray system,diagnostic,General-Purpose,Portable

MHRA reference: 40236215 2026/006/026/601/052

Hamilton: Breathing circuit set, coaxial

21 July 2026

MHRA reference: 40284619 2026/005/018/601/065

Immucor: Panocell-16

20 July 2026

MHRA reference: 40283274 2026/007/021/601/152 Customer Letter

MHRA reference: 40283274 2026/007/021/601/152 Distributor Letter

Lisclare: Go

27 March 2026

Model: Go HighBack Sling (Clip) — Small

MHRA reference: 40303415 2026/007/022/601/126

Löwenstein: elisa 300, elisa 500, elisa 600, elisa 800 (VIT)

July 2026

Critical Care Ventilator

MHRA reference: 40266406

Olympus: Evis Exera III Colonovideoscope

26 June 2026

Flexible video colonoscope, reusable

Model: PCF-HQ190L

MHRA reference: 40286569 2026/006/018/601/081

Soluscope: SOLUSCOPE SERIE 4, SERIE 3 and SPRINT PT

12 May 2026

Model: All installed base

MHRA reference: 40234566 2026/001/020/601/058

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Neisseria meningitidis Gp C 2ml/VL

16 July 2026

MHRA reference: 40236287 2026/007/016/601/148

Updates to this page

Published 28 July 2026
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