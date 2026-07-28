Field Safety Notices: 20 to 24 July 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 20 to 24 July 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Aesculap: Silver Graft (Helix) Vascular Prosthesis
22 July 2026
Synthetic vascular graft, non-medicated
MHRA reference: 40303319 2026/007/015/601/237
BioFire Diagnostics: BIOFIRE FILMARRAY TORCH Base
22 July 2026
Thermal cycler nucleic acid amplification analyzer
Model: Shipping Configuration: HTFA-ASY-0001, Part Number: HTFA-ASY-0104
MHRA reference: 40252368 2026/007/017/601/103
GE Medical Systems: Optima XR200amx and Optima XR220amx
06 July 2026
X-ray system,diagnostic,General-Purpose,Portable
MHRA reference: 40236215 2026/006/026/601/052
Hamilton: Breathing circuit set, coaxial
21 July 2026
MHRA reference: 40284619 2026/005/018/601/065
Immucor: Panocell-16
20 July 2026
MHRA reference: 40283274 2026/007/021/601/152 Customer Letter
MHRA reference: 40283274 2026/007/021/601/152 Distributor Letter
Lisclare: Go
27 March 2026
Model: Go HighBack Sling (Clip) — Small
MHRA reference: 40303415 2026/007/022/601/126
Löwenstein: elisa 300, elisa 500, elisa 600, elisa 800 (VIT)
July 2026
Critical Care Ventilator
MHRA reference: 40266406
Olympus: Evis Exera III Colonovideoscope
26 June 2026
Flexible video colonoscope, reusable
Model: PCF-HQ190L
MHRA reference: 40286569 2026/006/018/601/081
Soluscope: SOLUSCOPE SERIE 4, SERIE 3 and SPRINT PT
12 May 2026
Model: All installed base
MHRA reference: 40234566 2026/001/020/601/058
Thermo Fisher Scientific: Neisseria meningitidis Gp C 2ml/VL
16 July 2026
MHRA reference: 40236287 2026/007/016/601/148