Field Safety Notices - 20 July - 24 July 2020

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014

FSNs before this date are on the National Archives Website

Abbott: Alinity hq Analyzer

20 July 2020

IVDs, haematology

MHRA reference: 2020/007/022/291/002

Baxter Healthcare: EVO IQ Large Volumetric Pump

23 July 2020

Infusion systems

Model: ELVP001UKI

MHRA reference: 2020/007/017/487/013

Depuy Synthes: Specialist® 2 Distal Femoral Cutting Block

13 July 2020

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - insertion/extraction tools

Model: 966115

MHRA reference: 2020/007/009/291/001

Fast Track Diagnostics: FTD Viral meningitis

July 2020

Siemens material number: 10921724 / 10921725

Model: Siemens Material Number: 10921724 / 10921725

MHRA reference: 2020/007/017/487/014

14 July 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/003/031/291/002

Maquet Critical Care (Getinge): SoKINOX; SERVINO

20 July 2020

Lung ventilators

Model: SERVINO NO Delivery and Monitoring System

MHRA reference: 2020/007/022/291/001

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics TBIL-ALKP: Brand

TBIL-ALKP 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: 8159931, 8383051, 6844296

MHRA reference: 2020/007/020/601/002

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Reagen

2020

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 immunoassay (serology)

Model: 6199922

MHRA reference: 2020/007/020/601/004

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics XT System: VITROS XT3400 and XT7600 Systems

XT System 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: 6844458 & 6844461

MHRA reference: 2020/007/022/601/003

Roche Diagnostics: Elecsys PTH (1-84)

16 July 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/007/017/701/021

Smiths Medical: Parapac Plus Kit Without Internal PEEP & CPAP

21 July 2020

Lung ventilators

Model: P300NGB

MHRA reference: 2020/007/023/487/003

Steripack: Syringe 10 ml with 0,9% sodium chloride (5ml fill)

15 July 2020

Vascular cannula/catheter accessories

MHRA reference: 2020/006/002/291/001