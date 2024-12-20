Field Safety Notices: 20 December 2024
List of Field Safety Notice for 20 December 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Ultragel Medical Kft: AquaUltra Basic Ultrasound Transmission Gel
20 December 2024
Topical skin coupling gel for use in ultrasound scanning procedures
Products:
- Trimbio Ultra Gel Ultrasound Transmission Gel
- TECNO.CARTA Gel for Ultrasonic Transmission
Lot No: 2024.04 to 2024.10
MHRA reference: 34265566 2024/012/020/601/108