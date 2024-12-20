Field Safety Notices: 20 December 2024

List of Field Safety Notice for 20 December 2024.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
20 December 2024
Field safety notice
20 December 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Ultragel Medical Kft: AquaUltra Basic Ultrasound Transmission Gel

20 December 2024

Topical skin coupling gel for use in ultrasound scanning procedures

Products:

  • Trimbio Ultra Gel Ultrasound Transmission Gel
  • TECNO.CARTA Gel for Ultrasonic Transmission

Lot No: 2024.04 to 2024.10

MHRA reference: 34265566   2024/012/020/601/108

Contents