Field Safety Notices: 2 to 6 September 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 2 to 6 September 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
6 September 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
9 September 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG: LIFE 21 apheresis unit

30.08.2024

Apheresis System

330-000-621, 330-000-622

MHRA reference: 31738772   2024/008/030/601/071

JRI Orthopaedics Ltd: AVANTEON® Stem Inserter

24 July 2024

Orthopaedic implant inserter/extractor, reusable

Catalogue: 007006

LOT: 106255

MHRA reference: 31738843   2024/007/019/601/020

02.09.2024

Surgical instrument handle, non-torque-limiting

Model: 130-394/01

MHRA reference: 31750110   2024/009/002/601/071

MHRA reference: 31750110 - Reply form

Fresenius Medical Care: multiFiltratePRO Machine

19.08.2024

Mandatory Software Update

Haemodialysis system, institutional/home-use

Model: M205001

Software version: Software versions 6.02 and 5.02

MHRA reference: 31755107   2024/005/020/601/024

GE Healthcare: Centricity High Acuity Anesthesia

03.09.2024

Patient health record information system

Model: Software version 5.8 and above

MHRA reference: 31754166   2024/006/028/601/045

Becton Dickinson: Guidewire 70cm x 1mm (0.038”)

02 August 2024

Cardiac/peripheral vascular guidewire, single-use

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31752646   2024/007/030/601/057

Stryker: iBur™ Distal Bend Cutting Accessories

July 2024

Precision Round, Distal Bend

Model: Appendix A in the attached Field Safety Notice

MHRA reference: 31762188   2024/007/031/601/083  

Smiths Medical: CADD Medication Cassette Reservoir

05 September 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31747982   2024/009/002/601/020

Schiller Medical: DEFIGARD Touch7 monitor and defibrillator

June 2024

Monitor Defibrillator

Model: All DEFIGARD Touch7 devices

MHRA reference: 31740373   2024/006/028/601/011

Olympus: High Flow Insufflation Unit

21st March 2023

Laparoscopic insufflators

Model: UHI-4

MHRA reference: 31672021    2024/003/018/601/076  

JRI Orthopaedics Ltd: Furlong Evolution Trial Necks

29 May 2024

Femoral Stem Prosthesis Trial

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31779920   2024/005/028/601/065

GE Healthcare: Aisys CS2 , Avance CS2 , Avance CS2 Pro, Aisys, Avance, Amingo, Aespire 100, Aespire View, Aespire 7900, and Aespire 7100 anesthesia devices equipped with the Auxiliary Common Gas Outlet (ACGO)

30 August 2024

Anaesthesia system

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31779707   2024/008/002/601/040

Intersurgical Ltd: IPPB Flextube™ breathing system

04.09.2024

Ventilator breathing circuit, single-use

Model: 1415000, 1415002, 1416000

MHRA reference: 31775757   2024/009/004/601/080

Hologic, Inc.: Selenia Dimensions / 3Dimensions

26 August 2024

X-ray system, Diagnostic, Mammographic, Stationary

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31765694  

Bohus BioTech AB: Minivisc® Plus

29 August 2024

Eye Lubricant

Model: MPFX16100 and MPFX17100

MHRA reference: 31738826   2024/008/030/601/022

Agfa NV: DR 800

06.08.2024

Digital Radiography X-ray System DR 800

Model: 6010/200

MHRA reference: 31732211 - Completion date: (15 October 2024)

Agfa NV: DR 800

06.08.2024

Digital Radiography X-ray System DR 800

Model: 6010/200

MHRA reference: 31732211 - Completion date: (15 April 2025)

Randox Laboratories Ltd: Randox HbA1c Calibrator Set

04th September 2024

Glycated Haemoglobin (HbA1c) IVD, calibrator

Model: 623672, 637478

MHRA reference: 31795803    

Kinova Inc.: Kinova Jaco assistive robotic arm

26.08.2024

Assistive dynamic arm support system

Model: PJ 0000 0001, PJ 0000 0012, PJ 0090 0001, PJ 0090 0006, KR MJ2 0001

MHRA reference: 31801360   2024/008/012/601/041

Becton Dickinson: BD FACSDuet™ Sample Preparation Systems

13 August 2024

AUTOSAMPLERS

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31795715   2024/008/007/601/066

Boston Scientific: AVVIGO+ Multi-Modality Guidance System

05 September 2024

Ultrasound System, Imaging, Cardiovascular

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31795673   2024/009/005/601/077

Updates to this page

Published 6 September 2024