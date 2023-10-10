Field Safety Notices: 2 to 6 October 2023

Abbott: CardioMEMS Patient Electronic System / HCP Letter

October 2023

Implantable pulmonary artery pressure monitoring

Model: CM1100

MHRA reference: 27438333

Abbott: CardioMEMS Patient Electronic System / Patient Letter

October 2023

Implantable pulmonary artery pressure monitoring

Model: CM1100

MHRA reference: 27438333

Arthrex: Knee Scorpion

17 August 2023

Suturing unit, reusable

Model: AR-12990

MHRA reference: 27393151

Boston Scientific: EXALT Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope

03 October 2023

Flexible video duodenoscope, single-use

MHRA reference: 27432136

GE Healthcare: Venue Go

28 September 2023

Ultrasound system, imaging, general-purpose

MHRA reference: 27427645

Getinge: APERLAN PY AGENT A, APERLAN PY AGENT B

04 August 2023

Disinfectant, medical device

MHRA reference: 27421190

Getinge: CARDIOHELP Emergency Drive

05 October 2023

Heart-lung bypass System

Model: 701048002; 701076205

MHRA reference: 27441143

Getinge: CARDIOHELP-I

22 August 2023

Heart-lung bypass System

Model: 701048012, 701072780 (US Variante)

MHRA reference: 27437628

21 September 2023 FSN 2022-HHE-006 A

Intracranial pressure monitor

Model: 826820

MHRA reference: 27440092

21 September 2023 FSN 2022-HHE-006 B

Intracranial pressure monitor

Model: 826820

MHRA reference: 27440092

Roche: Accu-Chek Solo reservoir / HCP Letter

11 September 2023

GENERAL MEDICINE THERAPEUTIC TREATMENT INSTRUMENTS

MHRA reference: 27367252

Roche: Accu-Chek Solo reservoir / Patient Letter

11 September 2023

GENERAL MEDICINE THERAPEUTIC TREATMENT INSTRUMENTS

MHRA reference: 27367252

Vitalograph: BVF

30 August 2023

Model: 2820

MHRA reference: 27422397

