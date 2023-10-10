Field Safety Notices: 2 to 6 October 2023
List of Field Safety Notices from 2 to 6 October 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Abbott: CardioMEMS Patient Electronic System / HCP Letter
October 2023
Implantable pulmonary artery pressure monitoring
Model: CM1100
MHRA reference: 27438333
Abbott: CardioMEMS Patient Electronic System / Patient Letter
October 2023
Implantable pulmonary artery pressure monitoring
Model: CM1100
MHRA reference: 27438333
Arthrex: Knee Scorpion
17 August 2023
Suturing unit, reusable
Model: AR-12990
MHRA reference: 27393151
Boston Scientific: EXALT Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope
03 October 2023
Flexible video duodenoscope, single-use
MHRA reference: 27432136
GE Healthcare: Venue Go
28 September 2023
Ultrasound system, imaging, general-purpose
MHRA reference: 27427645
Getinge: APERLAN PY AGENT A, APERLAN PY AGENT B
04 August 2023
Disinfectant, medical device
MHRA reference: 27421190
Getinge: CARDIOHELP Emergency Drive
05 October 2023
Heart-lung bypass System
Model: 701048002; 701076205
MHRA reference: 27441143
Getinge: CARDIOHELP-I
22 August 2023
Heart-lung bypass System
Model: 701048012, 701072780 (US Variante)
MHRA reference: 27437628
Integra: Codman CereLink ICP Monitor
21 September 2023 FSN 2022-HHE-006 A
Intracranial pressure monitor
Model: 826820
MHRA reference: 27440092
Integra: Codman CereLink ICP Monitor
21 September 2023 FSN 2022-HHE-006 B
Intracranial pressure monitor
Model: 826820
MHRA reference: 27440092
Roche: Accu-Chek Solo reservoir / HCP Letter
11 September 2023
GENERAL MEDICINE THERAPEUTIC TREATMENT INSTRUMENTS
MHRA reference: 27367252
Roche: Accu-Chek Solo reservoir / Patient Letter
11 September 2023
GENERAL MEDICINE THERAPEUTIC TREATMENT INSTRUMENTS
MHRA reference: 27367252
Vitalograph: BVF
30 August 2023
Model: 2820
MHRA reference: 27422397