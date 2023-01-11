Field Safety Notices: 2 to 6 January 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 2 to 6 January 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Abbott: Alinity m System
09 December 2022
MHRA reference: 5013117
Associates of Cape Cod Incorporated: Fungitell STAT
15 August 2022
MHRA reference: 5006486
Cook Medical: Zenith Low Profile AAA Endovascular Grafts
15 December 2022
MHRA reference: 5006321
Getinge: PLS Set; HLS Set Advanced5.0; HLS Set Advanced 7.0
Ref 745922
Tubing set, heart-lung bypass
Model: 701068386, 701068389, 701068390, 701076706, 701069073
MHRA reference: 5004579
Johnson & Johnson Vision: LAMINAR Flow Phacotip and sleeve
December 2022
Model: OPOCR3021L
MHRA reference: 4816425
Vascutek: custom made fenstrated devices
11 November 2022
MHRA reference: 5005552