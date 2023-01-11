Field Safety Notices: 2 to 6 January 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: Alinity m System

09 December 2022

MHRA reference: 5013117

Associates of Cape Cod Incorporated: Fungitell STAT

15 August 2022

MHRA reference: 5006486

Cook Medical: Zenith Low Profile AAA Endovascular Grafts

15 December 2022

MHRA reference: 5006321

Getinge: PLS Set; HLS Set Advanced5.0; HLS Set Advanced 7.0

Ref 745922

Tubing set, heart-lung bypass

Model: 701068386, 701068389, 701068390, 701076706, 701069073

MHRA reference: 5004579

Johnson & Johnson Vision: LAMINAR Flow Phacotip and sleeve

December 2022

Model: OPOCR3021L

MHRA reference: 4816425

Vascutek: custom made fenstrated devices

11 November 2022

MHRA reference: 5005552