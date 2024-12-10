Field Safety Notices: 2 to 6 December 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 2 to 6 December 2024.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
10 December 2024
Field safety notice
10 December 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: MERLIN PATIENT CARE SYSTEM

November 2024

Application Software

Model: 3650

MHRA reference: 34004831   2024/011/021/601/030

Accuray: Cyberknife

22nd November 2024

MHRA reference: 34125618    2024/012/004/601/067

Becton Dickinson: Refer to FSN

28 November 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34086177  

Change Healthcare Canada Company: MC Hemo, CHC Hemo, CHC Hemodynamics

December 2024

Cardiac Catheterization laboratory computer

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34085791   2024/012/001/601/003

ELITech Group: ELITe InGenius Consumable Set

14th November 2024

Thermal cycler nucleic acid amplification analyser

MHRA reference: 34112764   2024/012/003/601/017

Harrogate Healthcare: White cross podiatry standard pack

12th September 2024

MHRA reference: 34102228   2024/009/025/601/063 

Medtronic: UNID ROD

December 2024

Bone-screw internal spinal fixation system rod

MHRA reference: 34114078   2024/012/003/601/135

Medtronic: Sterile Percutaneous Reference Pin

December 2024

Orthopaedic stereotactic surgery system

Model: 9733235, 9733236

MHRA reference: 34130010   2024/012/004/601/116

Werfen : ROTEM sigma complete / ROTEM sigma complete + hep

25th November 2024

Multiple coagulation factor IVD, kit, clotting

MHRA reference: 34113264   2024/012/003/601/067

MHRA reference: 34113264   2024/012/003/601/067 – Customer reply form

