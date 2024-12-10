Field Safety Notices: 2 to 6 December 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 2 to 6 December 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Abbott: MERLIN PATIENT CARE SYSTEM
November 2024
Application Software
Model: 3650
MHRA reference: 34004831 2024/011/021/601/030
Accuray: Cyberknife
22nd November 2024
MHRA reference: 34125618 2024/012/004/601/067
Becton Dickinson: Refer to FSN
28 November 2024
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34086177
Change Healthcare Canada Company: MC Hemo, CHC Hemo, CHC Hemodynamics
December 2024
Cardiac Catheterization laboratory computer
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 34085791 2024/012/001/601/003
ELITech Group: ELITe InGenius Consumable Set
14th November 2024
Thermal cycler nucleic acid amplification analyser
MHRA reference: 34112764 2024/012/003/601/017
Harrogate Healthcare: White cross podiatry standard pack
12th September 2024
MHRA reference: 34102228 2024/009/025/601/063
Medtronic: UNID ROD
December 2024
Bone-screw internal spinal fixation system rod
MHRA reference: 34114078 2024/012/003/601/135
Medtronic: Sterile Percutaneous Reference Pin
December 2024
Orthopaedic stereotactic surgery system
Model: 9733235, 9733236
MHRA reference: 34130010 2024/012/004/601/116
Werfen : ROTEM sigma complete / ROTEM sigma complete + hep
25th November 2024
Multiple coagulation factor IVD, kit, clotting
MHRA reference: 34113264 2024/012/003/601/067
MHRA reference: 34113264 2024/012/003/601/067 – Customer reply form