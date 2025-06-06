Field Safety Notices: 19 to 23 May 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 19 to 23 May 2025.

Bard Access Systems: Refer to FSN  

15th May 2025

Peripherally-inserted central venous catheter

MHRA reference: 35612425   2024/010/028/601/056

MHRA reference: 35612425   2024/010/028/601/056 – Attachment 1

BD Switzerland Sàrl : Refer to FSN

13th May 2025

See comments

MHRA reference: 35659729  

Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

13th May 2025

See Section 8

MHRA reference: 35636707   2025/005/019/601/065

CareDx Pty Ltd : AlloSeq cfDNA

22nd May 2025

MHRA reference: 35672441   2025/005/022/601/053

Change Healthcare: CHC Hemodynamics

23rd May 2025

Cardiac Catheterization laboratory computer

Model: 15.0.1,15.1.1

MHRA reference: 35649227   2025/005/020/601/120

Covidien llc : Newport HT and HT70™ Plus Ventilators

May 2025

Neonatal/adult intensive-care ventilator

Model: HT70PM-WW-NA, HT70PM-SY-EU, HT70PM-SY-NA, HT70PM-SY-UK, HT70PM-ES-EU, HT70PM-ES-NA, HT70PM-JP-NA, HT70PM-PT-BR HT70PM-WW-EU HT70M-JP-NA, HT70M-CN-NA, HT70M-ES-EU, HT70M-PT-BR, HT70M-SY-EU, HT70M-WW-EU, HT70M-WW-NA, HT70-SY-EU, HT70PM-SY-AS, DLHT70PM-WW-NA, HT70PM-WW-EU, HT70PM-WW-UK

MHRA reference: 35658497   2025/005/021/601/034

MHRA reference: 35658497   2025/005/021/601/034 – Attachment A

MHRA reference: 35658497   2025/005/021/601/034 – Attachment B

Covidien llc: Microstream Advance and Luer Sampling Lines

May 2025

Class I: R9099, Class IIa: R03010204, R9099

MHRA reference: 35651933   2025/002/019/601/080 

Drägerwerk AG : SafeStar Plus, TwinStar HEPA Plus

May 2025

Filter, Ventilator

Model: multiple (refer to FSN)

MHRA reference: 35649623   2025/005/020/601/072

Exmoor Plastics: Exmoor Suction Clearance Kits

20th May 2025

Secretion Suction Kit

Model: SC6 SC4JH

MHRA reference: 35659311   2025/005/021/601/009

GE Healthcare Finland Oy : Centricity High Acuity Anesthesia / Critical Care

FMI 38017

Patient health record information system

MHRA reference: 35637011   2025/005/019/601/012

Maco Pharma : Whole Blood Collection Sets

21st May 2025

Model: LQT614B, FQE614B, NPT610A, LQT6287LU

MHRA reference: 35657996   2025/005/020/601/027

Maco Pharma: LQT, NPT, NQT

22nd May 2025

In-Line Red Cell Filtration System

Model: LQT710X, NPT610A, NQT614B, LQT613U

MHRA reference: 35671319   2025/005/021/601/023 

Quantum Surgical: EPIONE device

16th May 2025

Robotic surgical navigation system

Model: 30-0001

MHRA reference: 35608489    2025/005/016/601/025

RaySearch Laboratories: RayStation

13th May 2025

Various Radiotherapy Instruments - Software

Model: 2024B

MHRA reference: 35613828   2025/005/016/601/050

