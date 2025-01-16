Field Safety Notices: 19 to 23 June 2023

List of Field Safety Notices from 19 to 23 June 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only. If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Smiths Medical: CADD™ Infusion System Infusion Sets for use with CADD pumps – Updated FSN

19 June 2023 Update to notice from 21 December 2022 Model: Refer to FSN MHRA reference: 30568988 Updated FSN MHRA reference: 30568988 FAQ

Bimed Teknik Aletler: Vlow

16 March 2023 Model: 3DO100 and 3DG125 MHRA reference: 5330214

Dräger: Carina

June 2023 Ventilators, Other MHRA reference: 5326988

Evolutis: Reusable instruments

14 June 2023 MHRA reference: 5328458

Fannin: COLUMBIA BLOOD AGAR

19 June 2023 MHRA reference: 5330103

GE Healthcare: Flexiview 8800, OEC 9800, OEC 9900 and OEC Elite

07 June 2023 System, x-ray, fluoroscopic, image-intensified MHRA reference: 5326910

GE Healthcare: Vivid S60, Vivid S70

14 June 2023 Ultrasound system, imaging, cardiovascular MHRA reference: 5323340

Intuitive: SureForm 45 / SureForm 45 Curved-Tip / SureForm 60

ISIFA2022-09-C

Endoscopic motorized cutting stapler, single-use Model: 480445- 04; 480545-04; 480460-09 MHRA reference: 5324696

Philips: MobileDiagnost wDR

18 May 2023 Mobile basic diagnostic x-ray system, digital Model: 712007, 712006, 712004, 712002 MHRA reference: 5326947

