Field Safety Notices: 19 to 23 January 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 19 to 23 January 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
27 January 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
27 January 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Acumed: Olecranon Plates

30 December 2025

MHRA reference: 38187950 2025/012/031/601/013

Beckman Coulter: CellMek SPS

December 2025

AUTOSAPLERS

MHRA reference: 38153357 2025/012/022/601/155

Boston Scientific: AXIOS Stent and Delivery System

December 2025

Transenteric Drainage Tube

MHRA reference: 38244929 2025/012/017/601/078

Datascope: CS100 and CS300 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

January 2026

Circulatory assist system, intra-aortic balloon

Model: 0998-XX-3013-XX; 0998-XX-3023-XX

MHRA reference: 38302275 2026/001/023/601/098

Datex-Ohmeda: Carestation 600 and 700 Series

Ref. # 34143

Anaesthesia workstation, general-purpose

MHRA reference: 38231974 2025/012/009/601/071

Drägerwerk: Set2go Ventilation 50 (A)nd

January 2026

MHRA reference: 38282849 2026/001/021/601/061

Derma Sciences: Dry skin moisture barrier dressing

08 January 2026

MHRA reference: 38172860 2026/001/007/601/024 Distributor letter

MHRA reference: 38172860 2026/001/007/601/024 Medical facilities letter

Fannin/Poly Medicure: Fannin Double chambered Blood Sets

15 January 2026

MHRA reference: 38231351 2026/001/013/601/029

Instrumentation Laboratory: GEM Premier 5000 PAK

20 January 2026

Multiple blood gas/haemoximetre

MHRA reference: 38256700 2026/001/020/601/116

JRI Orthopaedics: ACE Cup Introducer M7

17 December 2025

Orthopaedic implant inserter/extractor, reusable

MHRA reference: 38275501 2025/012/017/601/060

Microbiologics: KWIK-STIK and LYFO DISK controls

16 January 2026

Multiple bacteria species identification control

Model: KWIK-STIK 2-Pack Campylobacter jejuni subsp. jejuni derived

MHRA reference: 38236216 2025/012/030/601/061

Olympus: CleverCut and FlowCut Sphincterotomes

23 January 2026

MHRA reference: 38245079 2026/001/019/601/073

Olympus: High Flow Insufflation Unit

28 January 2026

Laparoscopic insufflators

Model: UHI, UHI-2, UHI-3

MHRA reference: 38302144 2026/001/023/601/087

Stryker: STRYKEFLOW2

January 2026

STRYKEFLOW2 WITH /without DISPOSABLE TIP

MHRA reference: 38233287

SunTech UK: eFOLDi Powerchair

21 January 2026

Model: HBLD3-D

MHRA reference: 38306008 2026/001/023/601/030

Published 27 January 2026
