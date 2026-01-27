Field Safety Notices: 19 to 23 January 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 19 to 23 January 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Acumed: Olecranon Plates
30 December 2025
MHRA reference: 38187950 2025/012/031/601/013
Beckman Coulter: CellMek SPS
December 2025
AUTOSAPLERS
MHRA reference: 38153357 2025/012/022/601/155
Boston Scientific: AXIOS Stent and Delivery System
December 2025
Transenteric Drainage Tube
MHRA reference: 38244929 2025/012/017/601/078
Datascope: CS100 and CS300 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps
January 2026
Circulatory assist system, intra-aortic balloon
Model: 0998-XX-3013-XX; 0998-XX-3023-XX
MHRA reference: 38302275 2026/001/023/601/098
Datex-Ohmeda: Carestation 600 and 700 Series
Ref. # 34143
Anaesthesia workstation, general-purpose
MHRA reference: 38231974 2025/012/009/601/071
Drägerwerk: Set2go Ventilation 50 (A)nd
January 2026
MHRA reference: 38282849 2026/001/021/601/061
Derma Sciences: Dry skin moisture barrier dressing
08 January 2026
MHRA reference: 38172860 2026/001/007/601/024 Distributor letter
MHRA reference: 38172860 2026/001/007/601/024 Medical facilities letter
Fannin/Poly Medicure: Fannin Double chambered Blood Sets
15 January 2026
MHRA reference: 38231351 2026/001/013/601/029
Instrumentation Laboratory: GEM Premier 5000 PAK
20 January 2026
Multiple blood gas/haemoximetre
MHRA reference: 38256700 2026/001/020/601/116
JRI Orthopaedics: ACE Cup Introducer M7
17 December 2025
Orthopaedic implant inserter/extractor, reusable
MHRA reference: 38275501 2025/012/017/601/060
Microbiologics: KWIK-STIK and LYFO DISK controls
16 January 2026
Multiple bacteria species identification control
Model: KWIK-STIK 2-Pack Campylobacter jejuni subsp. jejuni derived
MHRA reference: 38236216 2025/012/030/601/061
Olympus: CleverCut and FlowCut Sphincterotomes
23 January 2026
MHRA reference: 38245079 2026/001/019/601/073
Olympus: High Flow Insufflation Unit
28 January 2026
Laparoscopic insufflators
Model: UHI, UHI-2, UHI-3
MHRA reference: 38302144 2026/001/023/601/087
Stryker: STRYKEFLOW2
January 2026
STRYKEFLOW2 WITH /without DISPOSABLE TIP
MHRA reference: 38233287
SunTech UK: eFOLDi Powerchair
21 January 2026
Model: HBLD3-D
MHRA reference: 38306008 2026/001/023/601/030