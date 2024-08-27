Field Safety Notices: 19 to 23 August 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 19 to 23 August 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
27 August 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
27 August 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Getinge: Custom Tubing Set - See Annex I

15 August 2024

Tubing set, heart-lung bypass

Model: See Annex I

MHRA reference: 31543898    2024/008/019/601/004

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare: Airvo 3 NIV

August 2024

Professional high-flow respiratory unit, humidify

Model: PT311XX

First manufacturing date: 17 March 2021; Last manufacturing date: 14 March 2024

Software version: 1.5.1 or earlier

MHRA reference: 31529707   2024/008/015/601/035

ThermoFisher Scientific: Cholesterol

05.06.2024

Total cholesterol lipid IVD, kit, enzyme spectroph

Catalog Number: 981813

Lot Number: WB28, WA26

MHRA reference: 31554738 – Letter   2024/006/006/601/020

MHRA reference: 31554738 – Distributor response form

MHRA reference: 31554738 – Response form

Siemens: Atellica IM and ADVIA Centaur Erythropoietin (EPO)

25 January 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31566323   2024/001/025/601/052

MHRA reference: 31566323 – Response letter  

Siemens: Sensis, Sensis Vibe Hemo, Sensis Vibe Combo

November 2022

Cardiac catheterization laboratory computer

Serial number: Sensis/Sensis Vibe systems with software version VD12A

MHRA reference: 31566604   2023/010/027/601/011

Siemens: Cios Alpha VA30, Cios Spin VA30, Cios Flow VA30

September 2023

Portable general-purpose fluoroscopic x-ray system

Serial number: Cios systems with software version VA30A

MHRA reference: 31566552   2023/009/012/601/061

Medtronic: Vanta™ Implantable Neurostimulator (INS)

August 2024

Vanta with AdaptiveStim Technology

Model: 977006

MHRA reference: 31566524   2024/008/020/601/021

Medtronic: McGrath MAC Video Laryngoscope

July 2024

VIDEO LARYNGOSCOPES

Model: 300-000-000, 301-000-000

MHRA reference: 31554799 – Letter   2024/007/024/601/087

MHRA reference: 31554799 – Customer Acknowledgement form

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd: SAMSOFT 175 and Mini SAMSOFT 150

06 August 2024

Samsoft

Model: SAMSOFT 175 (SN < 90760371) and any serial No. starting with the letter D and Mini SAMSOFT 150 (SN < 90760431)

MHRA reference: 31566414   2024/008/020/601/060

Siemens: Atellica CI, Atellica IM and ADVIA Centaur CA 19-9

July 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31560996   2024/007/031/601/074

MHRA reference: 31560996 – Customer letter

Siemens: Atellica CH Analyzer, Atellica CI Analyzer   

13 March 2024

Atellica CH Iron3 - Iron IVD, kit, spectrophotometry

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31565659   2024/003/018/601/016

MHRA reference: 31565659 – Customer letter

Medtronic: NIM Contact™ and NIM™ Standard EMG Reinforced Endotracheal Tubes

July 2024

EMG TUBE REINFORCED

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31563916   2022/005/017/613/002    

Abbott: Alinity m System

19 March 2024

List Numbers: 08N53-002

MHRA reference: 31562491   2024/003/021/601/058

Siemens: IMMULITE 2000 Analyzer and IMMULITE 2000 XPi Analyzer

April 2024

Thyroglobulin antibody IVD, kit, chemiluminescent

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31562470   2024/004/026/601/067

Medtronic: NIM Vital™ Nerve Monitoring System

June 2024

Nerve-locating system

Model: NIM4CM01: NIM Vital™ Console NIM4CPB1: NIM Vital™ Patient Interface 4 Channel

MHRA reference: 31562099   2024/006/028/601/021

Medtronic: Ascenda™ Intrathecal catheters

May 2024

Design update to Ascenda™ Intrathecal catheters

Model: 8780, 8781, and 8784

MHRA reference: 31561682   2024/005/013/601/004

Siemens: ACUSON Juniper and ACUSON Maple Ultrasound systems

07 August 2024

General-purpose ultrasound imaging system

Model: 11335791

MHRA reference: 31561592   2024/008/020/601/024

Boston Scientific: ISLEEVE™ Expandable Introducer Set

20 February 2024

Vascular Catheter Introduction Set

Model: H74939349140

MHRA reference: 31560930   2024/002/020/601/033

Leonhard Lang GmbH: GS Corpuls defibrillation electrodes

08 July 2024

Defibrillation electrodes

Model: REF 04324.3 corPatch easy; REF 05120.1 corPatch easy pre-connected; REF 05120.3 corPatch easy pedriatic

MHRA reference: 31554930   2024/007/017/601/031

Siemens: Atellica® UAS 800 Urine Sediment Analyzer, Atellica® 1500 Automated Urinalysis System

January 2024

Urine analyser IVD, laboratory, automated

Model: All versions up to and including v4.0.400

MHRA reference: 31554888   2024/001/031/601/043

MHRA reference: 31554888 – Customer letter

Medtronic: StealthStation™ S8 App

April 2024

Stereotactic surgery system, multi-purpose

Model: 9735762

Version number: 1.0.1, 1.0.2, 1.0.3, 1.1.0 and 1.2.0.

MHRA reference: 31554817   2024/004/017/601/022

Abbott: Alinity hq Analyzer

14 June 2024

Haematological cell analyser IVD, automated

Model: 09P68-01

Software version 5.6 and below

MHRA reference: 31564847   2024/006/018/601/023

Alcon: DAILIES TOTAL1®, TOTAL30®

15 August 2024

Soft contact lens

Model: Attachment 1

MHRA reference: 31583112    2024/008/012/601/038

MHRA reference: 31583112 – Customer letter

Siemens: ADVIA® 1800, ADVIA® 2400 and ADVIA® Chemistry XPT Systems

August 2024

Microalbumin IVD, kit, nephelometry/turbidimetry

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31584267   2024/008/021/601/054

MHRA reference: 31584267 – Customer letter

Change Healthcare Canada Company: Change Healthcare Cardiology Hemo & Hemodynamics

August 2024

Cardiac Catheterization laboratory computer

Model: 13.0.3,13.1.2,13.1.2 HF1,13.2,14.1.1,14.2,14.3.2,15.0.1

MHRA reference: 31589755   2024/008/021/601/148

Siemens: Atellica® CH and Atellica® CI Analyzers

August 2024

Microalbumin IVD, kit, nephelometry/turbidimetry

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 31584413   2024/008/021/601/054

MHRA reference: 31584413 – Customer letter

Mindray: BeneHeart C Series Automated External Defibrillator

14 June 2024

Automated External Defibrillator

Model: Refer to Appendix 1

MHRA reference: 31596514   2024/006/011/601/028

Updates to this page

Published 27 August 2024