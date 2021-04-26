Field Safety Notices: 19 to 23 April 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: EnSiteX EP System Amplifier

21 April 2021

Therapy tissue ablation

Model: ENSITE-AMP-02, ENSITE-R-AMP-02

MHRA reference: 2021/004/021/291/002

19 April 2021

Sutures

Model: IA-EM8616610505-00

MHRA reference: 2021/004/022/601/013

F.M. S.p.A: BLOODLINES AND ACCESSORIES FOR HEMODIALYSIS, HEMODIAFILTRATION AND HEMOFILTRATION.

INFUSION SETS AND TRANSFUSION SETS

SCLAP VEIN SETS, NEEDLES FOR BLOOD SAMPLING

FSN-01-2021

Dialysis, blood lines

MHRA reference: 2021/004/008/291/004

Fuji Systems: Sterilized Drape for PDE

15 April 2021

Surgical drapes, gowns, masks

Model: 0823802

MHRA reference: 2021/004/006/291/010

Henry Schein: IV Sets/Accessories

09 April 2021

Infusion & transfusion, administration sets

MHRA reference: 2021/004/021/701/026

Hitachi:

31 March 2021

Ultrasound, imaging

Model: ALOKA ARIETTA 850, ARIETTA 750VE, ARIETTA 750SE

MHRA reference: 2021/004/001/291/013

JRI Orthopaedics: Bi-Polar Trial Head

13 April 2021

Joint prosthesis, hip

Model: 48mm O\D

MHRA reference: 2021/004/014/601/002

Medical Wire & Equipment: Dryswab

20 April 2021

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test

Model: MW012

MHRA reference: 2021/004/021/291/001

RanD:

14 April 2021

Blood/Fluid warming systems

Model: Disposable devices and accessories for hyperthermic Perfusion treatments for use with PERFOMER HT and PERFORMER LRT equipment

MHRA reference: 2021/004/014/601/005

Teleflex: TracFlex Plus Tracheostomy Tube Set, Cuffed TracFlex Plus PDT Set

20 April 2021

Airway devices

MHRA reference: 2021/004/021/487/001

VitreQ:

21 April 2021

Surgical, cryogenic

Model: CT00.D01

MHRA reference: 2021/004/020/487/014

Welch Allyn: ProBP 3400 and GS777 Wall Transformer

WA-MOD1329-XXXX

Blood pressure monitor

Model: 34XFHT-B 77710

MHRA reference: 2021/004/019/487/021