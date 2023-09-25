Field Safety Notices: 18 to 22 September 2023
List of Field Safety Notices from 18 to 22 September 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
BD: Alaris Infusion Device
20 September 2023
Model: MMS-23-4825
MHRA reference: 27393081
BD: BACTEC Plus Aerobic/F Culture Vials
13 September 2023
Culture medium antimicrobial supplement IVD
MHRA reference: 27398938
Philips: Allura Xper, Azurion and MultiDiagnost -E
07 August 2023
Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System
Model: 722002 722012 722025 722035 722065 722221 722228708032 722003 722013 722026 722038 722066 722222 722280708034 722005 722015 722027 722039 722067 722223 722400708036 722006 722019 722028 722058 722068 722224 708037 722008 722020 722029 722059 722078 722225 708038 722010 722022 722031 722063 722079 722226 722001 722011 722023 722033 722064 722134 722227
MHRA reference: 27385165
Philips: Essenta DR Compact
11 August 2023
X-ray system, diagnostic, general-purpose
Model: 712072
MHRA reference: 27393354
Zimmer Biomet: Dermatome Blades
18 September 2023
Dermatome blade, single-use
Model: 00-8800-000-10
MHRA reference: 27398960