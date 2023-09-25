Field Safety Notices: 18 to 22 September 2023

List of Field Safety Notices from 18 to 22 September 2023.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

BD: Alaris Infusion Device

20 September 2023

Model: MMS-23-4825

MHRA reference: 27393081

BD: BACTEC Plus Aerobic/F Culture Vials

13 September 2023

Culture medium antimicrobial supplement IVD

MHRA reference: 27398938

Philips: Allura Xper, Azurion and MultiDiagnost -E

07 August 2023

Interventional Fluoroscopic X-Ray System

Model: 722002 722012 722025 722035 722065 722221 722228708032 722003 722013 722026 722038 722066 722222 722280708034 722005 722015 722027 722039 722067 722223 722400708036 722006 722019 722028 722058 722068 722224 708037 722008 722020 722029 722059 722078 722225 708038 722010 722022 722031 722063 722079 722226 722001 722011 722023 722033 722064 722134 722227

MHRA reference: 27385165

Philips: Essenta DR Compact

11 August 2023

X-ray system, diagnostic, general-purpose

Model: 712072

MHRA reference: 27393354

Zimmer Biomet: Dermatome Blades

18 September 2023

Dermatome blade, single-use

Model: 00-8800-000-10

MHRA reference: 27398960

Published 25 September 2023