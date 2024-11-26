Field Safety Notices: 18 to 22 November 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 18 to 22 November 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
26 November 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
26 November 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Beckman Coulter: Access Intact PTH (Reagent Pack)

14 November 2024

DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

Model: A16972

Batch/LOT: Refer to Appendix A in the FSN 24060 letter

MHRA reference: 33980685   2024/011/019/601/101

MHRA reference: 33980685 – Vigilance response form

Becton Dickinson: BD FACSLyric™ Flow Cytometers

25 November 2024

Flow cytometry analyser IVD

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 34004369   2024/011/021/601/073

Breas Medical: Vivo 45 LS (non-US) and Nippy 4+ Devices

18 November 2024

Portable ventilator, electric

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33954559   2024/011/015/601/075

CEFALY Technology: Cefaly Enhanced

05 September 2024

Neurologic physiotherapy devices-other; Electrode

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33986095   2024/011/019/601/060

Cook Medical: Hemospray Endoscopic Hemostat

30 October 2024

Non-organic haemostatic agent, sterile

LOT number: Refer to attachment

MHRA reference: 33983609   2024/010/023/601/109

MHRA reference: 33983609 – Lot numbers

DiaSorin Inc.: LIAISON QSET Device Plus

FSN-2024-03

Calprotectin IVD, reagent

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33993447   2024/011/011/601/019

ICU Medical: Plum 360™ Infusion System

21st November 2024

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33965399   2024/011/018/601/007

NIHON KOHDEN: ECG Recording Paper

21 November 2024

Interpretive multichannel electrocardiograph

Model: NKUK-A054 and NKUK-MLSC-125

MHRA reference: 34007941   2024/011/021/601/023

MHRA reference: 34007941 - Receipt

Philips: Spectral CT, Spectral CT Plus

08 November 2024

Full-body CT system

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 33952265   2024/011/015/601/008

Updates to this page

Published 26 November 2024
Contents