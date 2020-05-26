Field Safety Notices - 18 to 22 May 2020
Summary list of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 18 to 22 May 2020
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
[View the latest FSNs[(https://mhra-gov.filecamp.com/s/eg1uUXZwawZXXs7w/fo)
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: VITROS® Chemistry Product AMYL Slides Reagent
May 2020
IVDs, clinical chemistry
1202670 and 8112724
MHRA reference:2020/005/013/601/012
Smiths Medical: 3.0MM Hyperflex Tracheostomy Uncuffed, Adjust, Nec
18 May 2020
Airway devices
60HA30
MHRA reference: 2020/005/021/487/003
Sooil Development: DANA Diabecare RS
SOOIL QA-200102-01
Infusion systems
MHRA reference: 2020/002/014/291/006
Stryker: Restoration ®Anatomic Shell
RA2020-2209440
Joint prosthesis, hip
MHRA reference: 2020/004/027/487/003
Thermo Fisher Scientific: Optilite® Clinical Chemistry
18 May 2020
Clinical chemistry
MHRA reference: 2020/005/019/291/011
Thermo Fisher Scientific: Oxoid
13 May 2020
IVDs bacteriology
DR0100M
MHRA reference: 2020/005/018/601/001
Tosoh: Automated Enzyme Immunoassay Analyzer AIA-900
18 May 2020
IVDs, clinical chemistry
MHRA reference: 2020/005/015/487/003
Zimmer: Anaverse Glenoid Liner (XS, S, M, L)
19 May 2020
Joint prosthesis, shoulder
01.04440.011; 01.04440.012;01.04440.013;01.04440.014;
MHRA reference: 2020/005/019/291/006