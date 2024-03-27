Field Safety Notices: 18 to 22 March 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 18 to 22 March 2024.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
27 March 2024
Field safety notice
27 March 2024

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: HeartMate 3  

March 2024

Heart Ventricle Prosthesis

Model: 106524INT 

MHRA reference: 28155002    

Agfa: DX-D 100 

February 2024

MHRA reference: 28146362      

BD: Neonatal ArcticGel Pads for Arctic Sun 

16 February 2024

Heating unit, pad, water 

MHRA reference: 28602174         

Beckman Coulter: DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer

11 March 2024

Chemiluminescent immunoassay analyzer IVD 

Model: C11137

MHRA reference: 28140397    

Boston Scientific: Expo 5F Angiographic Catheters 

21 March 2024

Catheter, Angiographic 

MHRA reference: 28600885    

Coloplast: Ureteral Dilator (Ch/Fr 12-14, length 48 cm) 

20 March 2024

Endotherapy dilator, single-use

MHRA reference: 28594628                                                              

EKF Diagnostic: Quo-Lab A1C Test Kit / PocketChem HbA1Cc Test Kit 

04 March 2024

Glycated Haemoglobin Reagent 

MHRA reference: 28144631     

Getinge: HLS Sets 

08 March 2024

Tubing set, heart-lung bypass 

MHRA reference: 28140480     

Medtronic: Hugo RAS Tower (120VAC/240VAC)

March 2024 FA1373

MHRA reference: 28593428    

Medtronic: Hugo RAS Surgeon Console

March 2024 FA1405

MHRA reference: 28593460    

Medtronic: Hugo RAS Surgeon Console

March 2024 FA1364

MHRA reference: 28593587     

Medtronic: PalindromePrecisionHChronicCatheterKit 23/40 cm

March 2024 FA1403

Double-lumen haemodialysis catheter, implantable

Model: 8888145044CP 

MHRA reference: 28144641     

MicroPort: XFINE

March 2024

Endocardial pacing lead 

Model: XFine JX24D MRI, XFine JX25D MRI, XFine TX25D MRI, XFine TX26D MRI

MHRA reference: 28144629    

Miltenyi Biotec: CliniMACS Prodigy TS 310  

12 March 2024

Magnetic cell separation system tubing set 

MHRA reference: 28138960    

Ossenberg: Forearm Crutches

2023-10-RT_UK  

MHRA reference: 28602148    

Philips: MR systems

12 March 2024

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit 

Model: 78104, 78106, 78107, 78108, 781101, 781102, 781103, 781104, 781105, 781106, 781107, 781108, 781145, 781150, 781153, 781170, 781171, 781172, 781173, 781175, 781177, 781178, 781195, 781196, 781253, 781260, 781261, 781262, 781270, 781271, 781277, 781278, 781283, 781295, 781296, 781315, 781341, 781342, 781343, 781344, 781345, 781346, 781347, 781356, 781357, 781358, 781359, 781377, 781396, 781477, 782101, 782103, 782105, 782106, 782107, 782108, 782109, 782110, 782112, 782113, 782115, 782119, 782120, 782129, 782136, 782138, 782139, 782140

MHRA reference: 28598089    

Philips: Patient Information Center iX  

27 February 2024

Model: 866389,866390,866424  

MHRA reference: 28065026     

Randox: CYSTATIN C CALIBRATOR (CYSC CAL) 

05 February 2024  

Cystatin C IVD, calibrator 

MHRA reference: 28144657    

Stryker: TRIDENT II CLUSTERHOLE HA  

March 2024

MHRA reference: 28144258         

Swemac: Motec Wrist Arthrodesis 

03 March 2024

MHRA reference: 28139008    

Thuasne: Custom-made lower-limb orthosis

27 November 2023

MHRA reference: 28144692     

Yourgene Health: IONA Nx cfDNA Library Prep Dx Kit 

18 March 2024

Multiple congenital aneuploidy screening IVD 

MHRA reference: 28150043

