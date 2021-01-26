Field Safety Notices: 18 to 22 January 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it. MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Boston Scientific: Sensation, Captivator, Captivator II, Captiflex

January 2021

Surgical instruments, minimal access

MHRA reference: 2021/001/021/487/012

Depuy Synthes: Pinnacle Hip System

23 December 2020

Joint prosthesis, hip

MHRA reference: 2020/012/016/291/006

Dräger: Dräger Neo disposable breathing systems

January 2021

Breathing system components

Model: MP00333, MP00353, MP00363, MP01327, MP01328

MHRA reference: 2021/001/018/701/015

Getinge: Customized Tubing Set

19 January 2021

Infusion & transfusion, heart lung circuits

Model: Multiple perfusion sets

MHRA reference: 2021/001/015/487/006

Getinge: SoKINOX; SERVINO

20 January 2021

Lung ventilators

Model: SoKINOX NO Delivery and Monitoring System

MHRA reference: 2021/001/020/487/014

Intersurgical: Neonatal Resuscitation systems

297478

Breathing system components

MHRA reference: 2021/001/012/291/002

LARS (Corin): LARS

PER 3297

ligaments, tendons and anchors

Model: 104.141

MHRA reference: 2020/012/017/601/006

January 2021

Implantable ventricular assist devices

Model: 1104, 1125, 1153, 1318, 1328

MHRA reference: 2021/001/008/487/010

Medtronic: Strata II, Delta and Flow Control Valve

January 2021

Implants, non active, hydrocephalus shunts

Model: Class IIb

23093, 24048, 24053, 27102, 27219-1, 27219-2, 27219-5, 42312, 42314, 42316, 42322, 42324, 42326, 42355, 42365, 42414, 42532, 42534, 42542, 42544, 42546, 42812, 42813, 42814, 42822, 42823, 42824, 42836, 42856, 42866, 92322, 92324, 92856, 92866.

Class III 22011 L, 22011 M, 25131-1, 25131-2, 25131-5, 25132-2, 25132-5, 44420, 44421, 44430, 46622, 46624, 46642, 46644, 9003 A, 9003 B, 9003 C, 9003 D, 9003 E, 9003 F, 9040 A, 9040 B, 9040 C, 9040 D, 9040 E

MHRA reference: 2021/001/015/487/010

Neuromedex (Delta): EVD connector NRFit, sterile (59-1005NR; 59-1006NR; 59-1007NR

19 January 2021

Cerebrospinal fluid drainage, external

MHRA reference: 2021/001/020/487/005

Nihon Kohden: NIHON KOHDEN

January 2021

Electrophysiology measurement

Model: ORG-9100K

MHRA reference: 2021/001/020/601/003

NuVasive: Precice devices including all versions including the Stryde

20 January 2021

Osteosynthesis, nails intramedullary

MHRA reference: 2020/012/009/226/001

Philips Medical Systems: Philips-EPIQ Ultrasound system

11 January 2021

Ultrasound, imaging

Model: EPIQ Elite, EPIQ 5G, EPIQ 5C, EPIQ 5W, EPIQ 7G, EPIQ 7C, EPIQ 7W, EPIQ CVx & EPIQ CVxi

MHRA reference: 2021/001/015/487/002

Philips Respironics: Trilogy Evo, Trilogy Evo O2 and EV300

January 2021

Lung ventilators

MHRA reference: 2020/011/025/222/001

Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Minisart® NML / Ophthalsart

15 January 2021

Injection devices

Model: 16555-Q, 17594-GJR, 16534-K, 17598-K, 17597-K, 16555-GUK, 17598-Q, 16555-Q, 16555-K, 17528-K

MHRA reference: 2021/001/018/601/004

Siemens Healthcare: Atellica IM and ADVIA Centaur fPSA Calibrator

January 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2021/001/018/601/007

STERIS: Reliance Vision Single Chamber Washer Disinfector

30 November 2020

Cssd wash/clean/drying equipment

MHRA reference: 2020/011/023/291/011

ThermoFisher Scientific: EliA dsDNA Well

07 December 2020

VDs, immunology

Model: 14-5500-01

MHRA reference: 2021/001/004/601/003

TR Equipment: TR Equipment

07 December 2020

Hoists and slings

Model: TR9650

MHRA reference: 2021/001/015/487/005

VOCO: Rebilda Post Set

12 January 2021

Implants, dental

MHRA reference: 2021/001/021/701/012