Field Safety Notices: 18 to 22 August 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 18 to 22 August 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
26 August 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
22 August 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Alcon Laboratories, Inc: Alcon Standalone Vitrectomy Consumables

11th August 2025

Model: See Attached Affected Products

MHRA reference: 36497952    2025/008/011/601/070

Baxter Medical Systems GmbH + Co. KG: TruSystem 7000

22nd July 2025

Universal Operating Table, Electromechanical

Model: 2065385, 1841046, 1841048

MHRA reference: 36501578   2025/007/022/601/060 

Bürki inno med AG: Bimanual I/A System single use

13th August 2025

Ophthalmic surgical instrument handle, single use

Model: BSD 515

MHRA reference: 36496391   2025/008/007/601/024

DISOP, S.A : SEE FSN

3rd June 2025

Model: SEE FSN

MHRA reference: 36521442  

Drägerwerk AG ; Co. KGaA : Atlan Family

August 2025

Anesthesia Units

Model: 8621100, 8621300, 8621400, 8621500, 8621600

MHRA reference: 36488827   2025/008/018/601/072

Epocal Inc.: epoc Host 2 and epoc NXS Host

December 2022

Metabolic profile clinical chemistry analyser IVD

MHRA reference: 36510967   2022/012/023/601/006 

GE Healthcare: Enterprise Archive

FMI 85486

Please see section 8 Comments

MHRA reference: 36501269   2025/008/019/601/068 

Getinge Disinfection AB. : Getinge 88-series

15th August 2025

Surgical Utensil Washer/Disinfector

Model: 88-Turbo

MHRA reference: 36512382    2025/008/020/601/046

Heraeus Medical Components-Contract Medical International GmbH : blueflow Venous Stent

14th August 2025

Bare-metal peripheral venous stent

MHRA reference: 36486730   2025/008/015/601/030 

Heraeus Medical Components-Contract Medical International GmbH : Fortress Introducer Sheath System

15th July 2025

Model: 6F Straight 45c

MHRA reference: 36488569   2025/007/025/601/052

KLS Martin SE ; Co. KG: RECONPLATE 26-HOLE PREFORM. LEFT T=3,0

19th August 2025

Craniofacial fixation plate, non-bioabsorbable, no

MHRA reference: 36508301   2025/008/020/601/006 

Maquet Cardiopulmonary GmbH : see 8 Comments

12th June 2025

Trolley, medical device

Model: see 8 Comments

MHRA reference: 36501805   2025/006/013/601/064

Olympus Medical Systems Corporation: EVIS EXERA III GASTROINTESTINAL VIDEOSCOPE

18th October 2024

Flexible video gastroduodenoscope

Model: GIF-1TH190

MHRA reference: 36507522   2025/008/001/601/007

SERF: NOVAE CI E

25th June 2025

Model: CI 43/22.2 E and CI 51/22.2 E

MHRA reference: 36497788   2025/008/019/601/019

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Products GmbH : INNOVANCE VWF Ac

June 2025

MHRA reference: 36496667   2025/007/004/601/047

Spinal Kinetics LLC : M6-C Artificial Cervical Disc

13th August 2025

MHRA reference: 36496358   2025/008/018/601/035

Updates to this page

Published 26 August 2025
Contents