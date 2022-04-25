Field Safety Notices: 18 to 22 April 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

BD: BD BodyComm software

19 April 2022

Software as a medical device (SaMD)

MHRA reference: 2022/004/021/291/007

Bio-Rad: Anti-Lua (LU1)

17 March 2022

IVDs, blood transfusion

MHRA reference: 2022/003/022/701/066

Dentsply: Teneo

15 March 2022

Dental, laboratory equipment

Model: 6364157

MHRA reference: 2022/004/006/291/003

GE Healthcare: Carescape Central Station

36150

Monitors, patient

MHRA reference: 2022/004/014/701/02

Getinge: Flow-c. Flow-e

12 April 2022

Anaesthetic machines & monitors

MHRA reference: 2022/004/019/291/005

Siemens Healthineers: AXIOM Sensis XP / Sensis / Sensis Lite

April 2022

Electrophysiology measurement

Model: Lite systems with SW VC12M

MHRA reference: 2022/004/013/601/504

Stryker: SmartToe II

April 2022

Osteosynthesis, bone plates

MHRA reference: 2022/004/019/291/002

Stryker: TRITANIUM BPLATE TRIATHLON

RA2022-2974643

Joint prosthesis, knee

MHRA reference: 2022/004/021/291/001

ThermoFisher Scientific: TaqPath COVID‑19 HT Kit

13 April 2022

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test

Model: A50883

MHRA reference: 2022/004/020/701/078