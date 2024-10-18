Field Safety Notices: 18 October 2024

List of Field Safety Notices for 18 October 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
18 October 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
18 October 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Integra Lifesciences: Codman® Surgical Patties & Surgical Strips

23 September 2024

Neuro surgical sponge

Model: Refer to FSN

MHRA reference: 32969037   2024/009/025/601/068

Ultragel Medical Kft: Ebrington Medical AquaUltra clear Ultrasound Gel

17 October 2024

Topical skin coupling gel for use in ultrasound scanning procedures

Lot No: 2024.04

MHRA reference: 32981526

Updates to this page

Published 18 October 2024