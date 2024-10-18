Field Safety Notices: 18 October 2024
List of Field Safety Notices for 18 October 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Integra Lifesciences: Codman® Surgical Patties & Surgical Strips
23 September 2024
Neuro surgical sponge
Model: Refer to FSN
MHRA reference: 32969037 2024/009/025/601/068
Ultragel Medical Kft: Ebrington Medical AquaUltra clear Ultrasound Gel
17 October 2024
Topical skin coupling gel for use in ultrasound scanning procedures
Lot No: 2024.04
MHRA reference: 32981526